Here's What We Know About The Austin Bombing Suspect

The suspect responsible for the Austin bombings has been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt from Pflugerville, Texas.

Authorities said the suspect died when he detonated an explosive during a confrontation with police. Texas Gov. Greg Abott told KVUE that the suspect appeared to have no military or criminal background and that investigators were still trying to determine his motive



A 2012 blog that Conditt appeared to write for a class about the US government at Austin Community College contained posts with his opinions about same-sex marriage, abortions, the death penalty, and terrorists.



An introduction to the blog, titled "Defining my Stance," read: "My name is Mark Conditt. I enjoy cycling, parkour, tennis, reading, and listening to music. I am not that politically inclined. I view myself as a conservative, but I don't think I have enough information to defend my stance as well as it should be defended. The reasons I am taking this class is because I want to understand the US government, and I hope that it will help me clarify my stance, and then defend it."

One of the blog posts titled "why gay marriage should be illegal" was a response to another classmate's blog post defending same-sex marriages.



"Homosexuality is not natural," Conditt's post read. "Just look at the male and female bodies. They are obviously designed to couple. The natural design is apparent."

In another post, criticizing "free abortions," Conditt wrote: "First, if a women does not want a baby, or is incapable of taking care of one, she should not participate in activities that were made for that reason."

Other posts include, "Why we might want to consider doing away with Sex Offender Registration" and, "An argument for the death penalty."

One blog post agreed with a Washington Post columnist, Mark A. Thiessen, who wrote about why it was wrong for the US government to make a deal to release a senior al-Qaeda terrorist.

An acquaintance of Conditt, who did not wish to be identified, told BuzzFeed News that she and Conditt were in the same homeschool community in Pflugerville between the ages of 8 and 13. She said that she had play dates with Conditt who "seemed like a regular boy who liked to have fun and play games."

"His family seemed very nice," she said. "I was completely shocked when I heard, I had no idea it would be someone I knew."

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Austin Community College confirmed that Conditt was a student there from 2010 to 2012, but that he did not graduate and did not attend the college since then. The college said they were working with the Austin Police Department.

In a 2013 Facebook post on an account that appeared to belong to Conditt's mother, she wrote: "I officially graduated Mark from High School on Friday. 1 down, 3 to go. He has 30 hrs of college credit too, but he's thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do....maybe a mission trip. Thanks to everyone for your support over the years."

