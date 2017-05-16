A Teenager Died After Drinking Too Much Caffeine

Davis Allen Cripe died in a hospital on April 26 after collapsing in a classroom at Spring Hill High School in Chapin.

On Monday, the Richland County Coroner ruled that he died from a "caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia."

"Davis, on this particular day within the two hours prior to his death, had consumed a large diet Mountain Dew, a cafe latte from McDonalds, and also some type of energy drink," coroner Gary Watts said at a press conference.

Watts could not specify which energy drink Cripe consumed.

"It was so much caffeine at the time of his death that it caused arrhythmia," Watts sad, referring to a condition marked by an irregular heart beat.

“This is not an addictive type of situation with him at all,” Watts added.

Watts said that Davis did not use alcohol or drugs and that the autopsy did not reveal any underlying medical conditions that may have played a role in his death.

"Based on his weight, the intake of caffeine that he had exceeded what is considered a safe level," Watts told NBC News.

Watts did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.