A Lawyer For An Alleged Rapist Said Women Are Good At Lying Because They're The Weaker Sex

Farese is the defense attorney for Mark Giannini, a wealthy Tennessee businessman who is on trial after being accused of raping a woman who came to his mansion for a job interview.

During the trial, Farase maintained that Giannini was not guilty and questioned the credibility of his accuser.

In his closing argument to the jury comprising of 11 women and three men, Farese said, "People can be very good at lying. Women can be especially good at it because they're the weaker sex."

He then shrugged and said, "That's what the book says."