A Lawyer For An Alleged Rapist Said Women Are Good At Lying Because They're The Weaker Sex

Steve Farese, a lawyer defending an alleged rapist in Tennessee, told the court Thursday that women are "especially good" at lying "because they're the weaker sex."
Farese later defended his comments, telling the Commercial Appeal, "My job is not to care if anybody gets offended. Smart people will see it for what it is."
People were outraged at Farese's comments.
Some asked the Memphis Bar Association to determine if Farese's license to practice law should be revoked.
Others called for his disbarment.
People pointed out that Farese made his sexist comments to a jury of 11 women.
This person said that talented lawyers "don't need to demean women to defend their clients."
While a few people defended Farese...
Most people were pretty pissed off with him.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.