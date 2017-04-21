A Lawyer For An Alleged Rapist Said Women Are Good At Lying Because They’re The Weaker Sex

1. Steve Farese, a lawyer defending an alleged rapist in Tennessee, told the court Thursday that women are “especially good” at lying “because they’re the weaker sex.”
Farese is the defense attorney for Mark Giannini, a wealthy Tennessee businessman who is on trial after being accused of raping a woman who came to his mansion for a job interview.
During the trial, Farase maintained that Giannini was not guilty and questioned the credibility of his accuser.
In his closing argument to the jury comprising of 11 women and three men, Farese said, “People can be very good at lying. Women can be especially good at it because they’re the weaker sex.”
He then shrugged and said, “That’s what the book says.”
2. Farese later defended his comments, telling the Commercial Appeal, “My job is not to care if anybody gets offended. Smart people will see it for what it is.”
He did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. BuzzFeed News also reached out to the Mississippi and Tennessee Bar Associations where Farese is a member.
Giannini’s legal team maintained that the sex was consensual.
His accuser testified in court that Giannini began raping her by his pool when she went to his house for a job interview.
“He pulled me down into the pool, put my forehead on the edge of the pool and got behind me and started raping me,” she told the court.
She testified that Giannini then led her upstairs and placed an American flag towel on his bed and continued raping her, the Commercial Appeal reported.
“He told me that was my job interview,” she said. “I kept crying and saying that I wanted to go home. I started praying out loud.”
3. People were outraged at Farese’s comments.
4. Some asked the Memphis Bar Association to determine if Farese’s license to practice law should be revoked.
A spokesperson for the Memphis Bar Association, where Farese is a member, told BuzzFeed News that it had no jurisdiction to investigate complaints of misconduct against attorneys.
The Board of Professional Responsibility for the Supreme Court of Tennessee did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
5. Others called for his disbarment.
6. People pointed out that Farese made his sexist comments to a jury of 11 women.
7. This person said that talented lawyers “don’t need to demean women to defend their clients.”
8. While a few people defended Farese…
9. Most people were pretty pissed off with him.
