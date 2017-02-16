Restaurants Are Closing And People Aren’t Going To Work To Support "A Day Without Immigrants"

Our founder @andyshallal is an immigrant in solidarity #ADayWithoutImmigrants. We will be closed on Thurs. Immigran… https://t.co/Fn5P6Qbdqs

3. José Andrés, the Spanish-born celebrity chef who has denounced Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants, announced he would not open five of his restaurants in support of #ADayWithoutImmigrants.

In support of our people & #ADayWithoutImmigrants Thurs 2/16 we will not open @jaleo DC CC MD, @zaytinya or @oyameldc #ImmigrantsFeedAmerica — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres)

While it was unclear if there was one organization or individual behind the idea of the strike, Andrés was an influential voice in mobilizing the protest among restaurants in DC.

The high-profile chef is involved in an ongoing legal battle with the president. Trump sued Andrés and another celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, who both canceled plans for their restaurants in the Trump International Hotel in Washington after Trump called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals during his campaign.

