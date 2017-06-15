Dramatic Videos Show A Blimp Crashing At The US Open

A pilot was injured after a blimp crashed at the US Open golf tournament in Erin Hills, Wisconsin, on Wednesday morning, US Open confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Several eyewitnesses shared videos of the incident on social media.
Some spectators said they saw the pilot parachuting out of the blimp.
Smoke was seen rising out of the blimp as it crashed into the woods.
One person said the blimp crashed in his "Grandma's farm field."
Earlier today, the company that appeared to sponsor the blimp in question retweeted a picture of it flying over the US Open.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.