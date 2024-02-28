21 Cool Items Every Blerd Will Want To Splurge On

1. A CurlCap, sporting the image of Princess Tiana, reminding you that you can follow your dreams while also protecting your face from the sun. The best part is that this satin-lined cap has the back cut out, so you can wear it while having a ponytail or without fear of damaging your hair.
CurlCap is a Black-owned small business based in Kendall Park, NJ. It was founded by Britney Sade and it specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "My 5-year-old is obsessed with Tiana and this had me in character for our Disney cruise and tamed my big hair (braids) and protected me in the HEAT! Love and good price!" —MrsVaTXgal
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 18 designs).
2. A hardcover journal for the journaling addict that is literally always writing and centering their peace. This comes with lined, perforated pages and a laminated cover.
More Than A Mrs is a small Black-owned business based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Promising review: "I love this journal I wanted something new and inspiring to look at on the cover. So, this will be my go-to journal for my everyday thoughts. The cover is sturdy, and the Pages are of good quality. I am very pleased." —Mary
Get them from More Than A Mrs on Etsy for $22 (available in several designs).
3. An adorable Totoro crystal puzzle that can sit on the corner of your desk and watch over you while you're working.
Promising review: "If you love Totoro and puzzles, you’ll love this. I put it together immediately after I received it. I didn’t use the instructions, so it felt a bit complicated, but it was so much fun seeing it all come together. Everything fits nicely. The littlest pieces required a bit more power than the others to actually stay put and not wobble, but all in all, I’m glad with this purchase." —Phoenix
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A book about 100 Black women and the amazing things they've done in their lives. From Ava DuVernay to Ida B. Wells, this book is not only educational, it's incredibly inspiring.
I have this book on my Kindle and absolutely love it! I think it's a must read for everyone, not just kids. I learned so much more about some of the most phenomenal women. Also the illustrations are absolutely brilliant! I will get a physical copy once I move!
Promising review: "So inspiring. There are many women I never knew about who were incredibly outstanding. I love books, and I love learning. There was limited representation for girls who looked like me growing up so I try to buy inspirational books about black girls and women for my nieces and even myself. I also love that Afrolatinas like Susana Baca were also added to this book as they are just as important to black history as they are to Latin American history." —Janiesha
Get it from Amazon for $18.29.
5. Or a Bookshop giftcard so you can buy all the books you want, while also supporting local bookstores.
First launched in 2020, Bookshop is an online book retailer that partners and donates a portion of their profits to local bookstores and the best part is you can pick the bookstore that receives the donation. They've raised over $30 million Bookshop for independent bookstores so far!
Pick up a giftcard from here, starting at $10. And check out their amazing Black History Month collection.)
6. A Scooby Doo varsity jacket that'll keep you warm on chilly days while you're investigating the spooky noises coming from the old abandoned amusement park.
I own so many varsity jackets from Box Lunch, and I love every single one of them. It is soooo comfy and really warm. I live in a snowy area, and there are days when I forgo a thick winter coat and throw this jacket on instead. The embroidery is so nice and detailed. People are always complimenting my jacket because it is honestly a cool jacket. It fits well and is easy to wash. I highly recommend it!
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing! The quality is top-notch! I'm absolutely obsessed. Due to this being Unisex, it does run big. I am typically a 2X–3X, but this is still big on me, so I should have ordered a 1X, but because varsity jackets look good oversized, it works. It also is very warm, so suits chillier weather." —Nikkinzy
Get it from Box Lunch for $79.90 (available in men's sizes S–4XL).
7. A Funko Pop of the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, to remind you that being a hero is a choice but anyone can make that choice.
8. A Defying Gravity sweatshirt that will have you flying to go see Wicked on Broadway again.
RookieTrendz is a Black-owned business in Atlanta, Georgia. They create nerd and blerd apparel that helps out children in their community.
Promising review: "I ordered two of these Defying Gravity T-shirt’s for me and my sister to wear to Wicked at the Fox in Atl. We both loved the shirts and were stopped several times and asked were we got them. Normal t shirt material, print was good not hard like some. Colors were bright and crisp. We got many compliments on these and I happily told them were I ordered them from. Shipping was fast and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. I would definitely buy from this seller again." —Amanda
Get it from RookieTrendz on Etsy for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–5XL and a variety of styles).
9. A set of three bookmarks for anyone who just wants to be left alone so they can read their books.
KLigg is a Black-owned small business based in Alexandria, Virginia, founded by Kadeja Liggans. She illustrates all the artwork and is on a mission to empower black women.
Promising review: "I love my bookmarks! The are made with amazing quality and the designs are GORGEOUS." —Jodie Bonhometre
Get a pack of three from KLigg on Etsy for $10 (available in four sets).
10. A beautiful Princess Tiana mini backpack, that not only is surprisingly roomy, but also glows in the dark, making your next trip to the Bayou magicial.
Promising review: "This bag was more than what I expected. I expected the lights just to glow in the dark, it also has a battery pack where some of the lights light up around Tiana. Great addition to my collection, plus it’s bigger than the mini bags. It has two side pockets, one pocket in the front of the bag and another pocket in the inside." —Shaneshia
Get it from Box Lunch for $84.90.
11. This electrifying shirt of one of the best superhero cartoons in the early 2000s, Static Shock.
ApparelyInMyFeeling is a Black-owned small business based in Miami, Florida. The make trendy geeky-focused apparel.
Promising review: "Gave it as a gift and the love it. Looks like the picture." —LaPorscha Rodgers
Get it from ApparelyInMyFeeling on Etsy for $18.66+ (available in S–5XL and three colors)
12. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones, so you can spend all night gaming without disturbing others (or more importantly, so they can't disturb you while you're in the middle of a particularly tough match).
These are so much better than my last pair of gaming headphones! They are actually comfortable! I can wear them for hours without them irritating my ears. I use them for both my PC and Xbox. They are affordable! I am not willing to drop $75+ on headphones and I was so lucky when I came across these. For less than $50, these are a great budget option. The sound is incredibly crisp that I can even hear background NPCs talking without it sounding mumbled. They're also really great when you're playing stealth games and trying to hear when your opponent is near you. The mic is nice and can flip up, so you don't always have to have it in front of your face.
Promising review: "I like these headphones. I'm still using them after one or two years and they sound just like the first day I got them. Honestly, they have been around in different countries and of course inside of backpacks and suitcases full of stuff, what I'm getting at with this is that these headphones are super resistant. I have broken other headphones before, but these ones are very good. I give 5 stars! The sound is very nice like it doesn't bother (good quality) and you don't feel like if they are crushing your skull, so it is very comfortable if you have to use them for long periods of time. The mic works fine, here I would probably say a 4/5 stars. BTW I have used them only on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4." —Generalfuerte
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight colors).