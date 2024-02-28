21 Cool Items Every Blerd Will Want To Splurge On

These are so much better than my last pair of gaming headphones! They are actually comfortable! I can wear them for hours without them irritating my ears. I use them for both my PC and Xbox. They are affordable! I am not willing to drop $75+ on headphones and I was so lucky when I came across these. For less than $50, these are a great budget option. The sound is incredibly crisp that I can even hear background NPCs talking without it sounding mumbled. They're also really great when you're playing stealth games and trying to hear when your opponent is near you. The mic is nice and can flip up, so you don't always have to have it in front of your face.

Promising review: "I like these headphones. I'm still using them after one or two years and they sound just like the first day I got them. Honestly, they have been around in different countries and of course inside of backpacks and suitcases full of stuff, what I'm getting at with this is that these headphones are super resistant. I have broken other headphones before, but these ones are very good. I give 5 stars! The sound is very nice like it doesn't bother (good quality) and you don't feel like if they are crushing your skull, so it is very comfortable if you have to use them for long periods of time. The mic works fine, here I would probably say a 4/5 stars. BTW I have used them only on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4." —Generalfuerte

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight colors).