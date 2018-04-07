The 4 Basic Facts Every Woman In India Should Know About Abortion

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Abortion is legal in India and has been for almost 50 years under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. Considered one of the more liberal laws on abortion in the world, termination of pregnancy is legal up to 20 weeks after conception, just as long as it is provided by a registered medical practitioner at a registered facility. According to the Act, a woman can get an abortion under certain conditions. These conditions include:

– If the continuation of the pregnancy poses a risk to her life or her physical or mental health.

– If the foetus is suffering from severe abnormalities.

– If the pregnancy is a resulting of contraceptive failure (this only applies to married women, though).

– If the pregnancy has resulted from rape.