The Republican National Committee Is Still Paying A Top Trump Aide And Spending Big At Trump Properties

Longtime Trump aide Keith Schiller's private security firm made $15,000 for "security services" from the Republican National Committee in February, according to the latest fundraising reports filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

The RNC began paying Schiller's firm, KS Global Group, $15,000 a month in October, soon after he left the White House. His firm has made $90,000 total so far from the RNC.



The committee also reported spending at least $270,000 at Trump properties in the month of February, adding to the nearly $2 million Republican campaigns and groups have already spent at President Donald Trump's businesses during his presidency. Last month's spending at Trump International Hotel and at Trump National Doran Miami were listed for catering and venue services.

Schiller is reportedly being paid from the committee's convention account for security consulting on the site selection process for the 2020 Republican National Convention.



He previously served as the president's director of Oval Office operations at the White House and head of security for the Trump Organization.

The RNC reported $42.4 million in cash on hand at the end of the filing period, which closed on Feb. 28, and reported raising $12.8 million over the month.