This Gift Guide Bot Will Help You Find The Perfect Holiday Gifts — Like These — From Target

1. These M&S Collection Going Gnome Chocolates that are crafted from Belgian milk and golden blond chocolate and filled with a hazelnut center to make the perfect thank-you gift.
2. This Holiday Premium Peppermint Cocoa Tin from Favorite Day™ that's perfect for the office white elephant party or for treating yourself.
3. This ColourPop Jolly Vibes Holiday Gift Kit that comes with a limited-edition eyeshadow palette and créme gel eyeliner. It makes the perfect stocking stuffer, or keep it for yourself to look extra glam at all your holiday parties.
4. This Women's Fuzzy Tunic Pullover Sweater from Universal Thread™ that complements almost anyone's style and is oh-so cozy.
5. This Men's Star Wars 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar that makes the perfect pre-holiday gift for the Star Wars fan in your life.
6. This Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for Nintendo Switch that lets you or your recipient go on an epic adventure without leaving the couch.
7. This extremely adorable Snowman Holiday Kids' Hooded Blanket from Pillowfort™ that your kids will want to snuggle in all winter long.
8. This Jetson Pixel Hoverboard that's perfect for big kids and has a cool, retro clear design, allowing you to see the hoverboard’s inner electronics.
9. These Gingerbread Playhouse Holiday Mice Cat Toys that are stuffed with catnip to get your kitty in the holiday spirit.
10. These Bocce's Bakery Santa Snacks All Ages Dog Treats that your pup is sure to love. Plus, they come in a decorative, reusable canister that you'll love.
11. This Johnson's Sleepy Time Bedtime Baby Gift Set that includes baby bath shampoo, wash, and body lotion for making bath time extra special.
Note: Prices reflected may vary based on region.
Images courtesy of Target