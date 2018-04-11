 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

A Woman Arrested For Cocaine Claimed The Wind Blew It Into Her Purse, And Honestly We Should Hear Both Sides

People are standing with Kennecia Posey and her statement to police. "I believe her."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A 26-year-old woman named Kennecia Katie Beatrice Posey was arrested last month in Fort Pierce, Florida, for drug possession after an officer pulled her and a friend over and smelled &quot;a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,&quot; the officer noted in an arrest affidavit provided to BuzzFeed News. The officer searched their car and found a small bag of marijuana as well as 0.5 grams of cocaine in another bag in Posey&#x27;s purse, the police report noted. Posey admitted the marijuana was hers, but claimed she had no idea where the cocaine came from. (Note: Possession of less than 20 grams of weed is a misdemeanor. Possession of cocaine in the state of Florida constitutes a felony.)In fact, in a statement to the officer noted in the report, Posey said, &quot;I don&#x27;t know anything about any cocaine. It&#x27;s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.&quot;Posey was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and one felony count of possession of cocaine. She reportedly posted bond and was later released. &quot;Nothing further to report at this time,&quot; the officer concluded the report.
Fort Pierce Police Department

A 26-year-old woman named Kennecia Katie Beatrice Posey was arrested last month in Fort Pierce, Florida, for drug possession after an officer pulled her and a friend over and smelled "a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle," the officer noted in an arrest affidavit provided to BuzzFeed News.

The officer searched their car and found a small bag of marijuana as well as 0.5 grams of cocaine in another bag in Posey's purse, the police report noted.

Posey admitted the marijuana was hers, but claimed she had no idea where the cocaine came from. (Note: Possession of less than 20 grams of weed is a misdemeanor. Possession of cocaine in the state of Florida constitutes a felony.)

In fact, in a statement to the officer noted in the report, Posey said, "I don't know anything about any cocaine. It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and one felony count of possession of cocaine. She reportedly posted bond and was later released.

"Nothing further to report at this time," the officer concluded the report.

However, online, there is a bit more to report. People believe Posey should have a fair trial — at least in the court of public opinion. Some strongly believe the culprit is the Florida wind.

I believe her https://t.co/RAGXAsLARb
I Eat Habeshas With Doro wat. @OnMyLeftMind

I believe her https://t.co/RAGXAsLARb

Reply Retweet Favorite
idk i believe her https://t.co/lVXWQALXxE
i knew dennis 🇳🇬 @shOoObz

idk i believe her https://t.co/lVXWQALXxE

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's a non-divisive issue, really. Far-right personality Mike Cernovich said his ruling would be "not guilty."

I would vote not guilty. https://t.co/gOq5qiB2Mz
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich

I would vote not guilty. https://t.co/gOq5qiB2Mz

Reply Retweet Favorite

It could happen to the best of us. Stay vigilant!

Girl that same thing happened to me once! https://t.co/Wo9SX8wSkK
James @21_James_

Girl that same thing happened to me once! https://t.co/Wo9SX8wSkK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App