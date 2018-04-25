 back to top
Kim Kardashian Defended Kanye For Wearing A MAGA Hat And, Yes, Everyone's Freaking Out

Say what you want about her, but Mrs. West is ride or die.

Tanya Chen
Kim Kardashian is defending her husband Kanye West after he went on a Twitter rant expressing his love of President Trump on Wednesday.

Confused? Let's back up. Over the last few days, people on Twitter have become concerned that Kanye may be getting radicalized by the far right before our very eyes.

Twitter

For one, on Monday, the rapper tweeted out nine clips from a livestream by Dilbert creator Scott Adams. Adams has frequently blogged about supporting Trump, men's rights, and far-right ideologies.

Adams told BuzzFeed News he was totally shocked by Kanye's sudden cosign.

“That’s not the sort of thing anybody can expect,” he said. “Nothing I could expect.”

Then, on Wednesday, Kanye began another round of tweets. This time, he tweeted about being a "free thinker" and loving and supporting President Trump fearlessly. They "are both dragon energy," he said of his new friend.

Twitter

Kanye went on to tweet about how he also likes Hillary, that he's not in the so-called sunken place, he's not afraid of much, and something about how love conquers all.

Then, a few hours later, he tweeted this selfie in a "Make America Great Again" cap, alongside Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music, and Lyor Cohen, the head of music at YouTube.

we got love
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

we got love

Then — then — Trump responded to one of Kanye's tweets in support of him (that "dragon energy" one). "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" he tweeted to his 51.2 million followers.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X

Which Kanye quickly showed off that he saw in a separate tweet afterward.

But wait! It gets better/worse! Enter Kim Kardashian. She quickly tweeted in support of her husband, saying the media was "demonizing" his behavior on Twitter as "being erratic."

Twitter

"Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually," she added.

Twitter

Still with us? OK. Donald Trump Jr. then decided to chime in, expressing his support of Kim's tweets by using the hashtag #ImWithHer.

Twitter

Fan reaction to her defense was...mixed.

@KimKardashian Anyone who supports Trump is mentally ill kim
𝔉𝔬𝔯𝔢𝔳𝔢𝔯 𝔅𝔬𝔶🧚🏿‍♂️ @umcornell

@KimKardashian Anyone who supports Trump is mentally ill kim

They were like, sweetie no.

Ok Kanye... how can you have daughters and support someone like Trump? @KimKardashian come get your man.
KAT @katmorea

Ok Kanye... how can you have daughters and support someone like Trump? @KimKardashian come get your man.

But others appreciated her defense of her husband.

Kanye's so lucky to have a woman like @KimKardashian defending him for his words regardless if she/the world agrees or not. What a blessing
Edward @eknlo

Kanye's so lucky to have a woman like @KimKardashian defending him for his words regardless if she/the world agrees or not. What a blessing

"Let love reign!"

Who are we to judge? We are in no position. Let love reign!!! @kanyewest @KimKardashian shine on!!!
Jewel Gould @itsmejewelg

Who are we to judge? We are in no position. Let love reign!!! @kanyewest @KimKardashian shine on!!!

