A Bunch Of People Waited In Line To Try Amazon Go, A Store Built On The Idea Of Not Having To Wait In Line

Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters

"Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning," the company explained.

The idea is to grab your items, with an app tracking the items and motions, and head out the door. This makes traditional cashiers and registers virtually obsolete.

There are, however, employees on standby in the Amazon Go store to troubleshoot any tech problems and to maintain inventory on the shelves.