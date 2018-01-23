 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Bunch Of People Waited In Line To Try Amazon Go, A Store Built On The Idea Of Not Having To Wait In Line

*Biggie Smalls voice* What's irony?

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Amazon has introduced a new concept to ~disrupt~ traditional grocery and retail stores. On Monday, they opened a store in Seattle called Amazon Go, a store with "no checkout," so "you never have to wait in line," the company said.

"Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning," the company explained.The idea is to grab your items, with an app tracking the items and motions, and head out the door. This makes traditional cashiers and registers virtually obsolete. There are, however, employees on standby in the Amazon Go store to troubleshoot any tech problems and to maintain inventory on the shelves.
Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters

"Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning," the company explained.

The idea is to grab your items, with an app tracking the items and motions, and head out the door. This makes traditional cashiers and registers virtually obsolete.

There are, however, employees on standby in the Amazon Go store to troubleshoot any tech problems and to maintain inventory on the shelves.

The grand opening of the first Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle was met with a lot of excitement from eager shoppers and...a long-ass line.

the line at lunchtime for amazon go #AmazonGo
Tom @stripedypaper

the line at lunchtime for amazon go #AmazonGo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People waited early in the line — which looked like it wrapped around the store and several blocks — all to get into the store. This was, again, to try the nouveau concept of a store with "no line."

I’m in Seattle and there is currently a line to shop at the grocery store whose entire premise is that you won’t ha… https://t.co/YQibkjhVRO
Ryan Petersen @typesfast

I’m in Seattle and there is currently a line to shop at the grocery store whose entire premise is that you won’t ha… https://t.co/YQibkjhVRO

Reply Retweet Favorite

People could not help but acknowledge the irony.

Go to Amazon Go where you can line up just so you don't have to line up.
IM🍑HIM @ziyatong

Go to Amazon Go where you can line up just so you don't have to line up.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Something deeply ironic about people queuing outside the new Amazon Go store. "Amazon Go is a new kind of store wi… https://t.co/glRRVWHB6a
Andrew Bloch @AndrewBloch

Something deeply ironic about people queuing outside the new Amazon Go store. "Amazon Go is a new kind of store wi… https://t.co/glRRVWHB6a

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which is pretty amusing, tbqh.

LOLOLOLOLOL that line at the Amazon go store got me thoroughly amused
katy ※ @katylikespizza

LOLOLOLOLOL that line at the Amazon go store got me thoroughly amused

Reply Retweet Favorite

It makes you wonder if the company anticipated lines to get into these stores — and if there are ways to mitigate these lines. BuzzFeed News reached out to Amazon to inquire.

The "Just walk in, take what you want and leave" promise from Amazon Go apparently left out the "wait in line" part https://t.co/GUp0sDGpxf
Cromwell Schubarth @SVBizCrom

The "Just walk in, take what you want and leave" promise from Amazon Go apparently left out the "wait in line" part https://t.co/GUp0sDGpxf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Better yet: Perhaps someone should create an app that lets you bypass those lines to bypass those other lines!!!!

So... people stood in line to be the first to not stand in line? Amazon Go: Lines form in Seattle to be among the… https://t.co/PgxKETw4aY
Elaine Adams @WickedEls

So... people stood in line to be the first to not stand in line? Amazon Go: Lines form in Seattle to be among the… https://t.co/PgxKETw4aY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement