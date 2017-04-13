Sections

A Creature That "Appeared To Be A Scorpion" Fell Onto A United Passenger Mid-Flight

People were not done trolling. "I heard this scorpion served three months in prison for stinging a guy in a bar fight in 1998."

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A creature that United Airlines said "appeared to be a scorpion" fell from an overhead bin during a flight on Thursday, reportedly stinging a man seated below.

Steve Williams Photo / Getty Images
Reuters

Flight attendants immediately assisted the man, whose identity was not confirmed, with guidance provided by physicians throughout the incident during a flight from Houston, Texas, to Calgary in Canada.

While it remains unclear how the possible scorpion got on the plane, United said the passenger's injuries were not life-threatening.

"We reached out to the customer and offered him compensation," United spokesman Charles Hobart told BuzzFeed News.

The airlines is also currently looking into the incident to see if it was in fact a scorpion. But just the possibility of anything falling onto and stinging a passenger only adds to a very bad week for United.

It also comes as people aren't quite done trolling the airline for an incident earlier in the week in which officers dragged a man off an overbooked flight, prompting widespread outrage after cellphone footage was posted online.

shauna @goldengateblond

I SAID WE NEED THE SEAT yelled the scorpion. https://t.co/twrBwAg0gN

And every step, and misstep, this week was thrown back at the company and its CEO.

Imani Gandy @AngryBlackLady

Kristi @xSortiara

@HarmfulOpinions "A scorpion stung me! Is there a doctor on this plane?!" "No, we punched him and kicked him off th… https://t.co/AlYULOnZ0v

WJ Bentley @youdictategood

@TravelLeisure Legally, United reserves the right to drop live scorpions on your face. Should have read the fine print.

Nate E-K @NEwertKrocker

“And as the passenger asked ‘Why?’, the scorpion replied: ‘You knew this was a United flight when you boarded.’” https://t.co/LqnPDLrEXe

SpockYoda @DarthTargaryen1

@TravelLeisure @_cingraham The scorpion was made employee of the year by @united

Of course, people also trolled the media frenzy to reveal the injured passenger's "troubled past".

naxuu @naxuu

well, I'm not totally sure how to feel about this yet. was the man an angel or no angel

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

I heard this scorpion served three months in prison for stinging a guy in a bar fight in 1998. https://t.co/FBCP5vMzQG

Dolfin Dolfin @PuffyCurry

@TravelLeisure Richard has a troubled past. He's no angel.

It's been...a month for United Airlines.

ISON - Ω - RESIST @ISON_Tracker

@TravelLeisure It's like an ad lib creative writing exercise. Short story using the following random words Leggings… https://t.co/mL2vTDhtTL

A Man Was Dragged Off A United Plane After The Airline Overbooked The Flight

https://www.buzzfeed.com/aliciamelvillesmith/a-man-was-dragged-off-united-plane-after-the-airline?utm_term=.ykZ3Kv9p1#.tvon35L8V

https://www.buzzfeed.com/tasneemnashrulla/new-video-united-passenger?utm_term=.ayArzmOED#.foWAENVYv

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

