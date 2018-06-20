 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

People Are Accusing Trump's Associates Of Sharing "Tone-Deaf" Things As Migrant Children Are Taken From Their Parents

People shocked by Trump's immigration policies are now also shocked at the "tone-deaf" and "callous" social media posts from the president's family and friends.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As Trump and his administration's policies separating migrant children from parents continue to instill horror among families at the border and US citizens at large, some of those closest to the president are seemingly staying mum on the issue.

John Moore / Getty Images

In fact, not only are some of Trump's associates not saying much at all on the controversial zero-tolerance policy — what they are saying and sharing publicly is being called tone-deaf by many Americans.

Here's what some of them have been sharing on social media amid news that more than 2,300 children have been forcibly taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border, with no plan for reuniting them.

On Friday, Ivanka Trump tweeted her concern about children's health.

The lack of affordable, accessible #Childcare is still the biggest obstacle that stops women from fully participating in the workforce. We fought hard for (and won!) the largest EVER expansion of the Child Care and Development Block Grants in the omnibus.
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

The lack of affordable, accessible #Childcare is still the biggest obstacle that stops women from fully participating in the workforce. We fought hard for (and won!) the largest EVER expansion of the Child Care and Development Block Grants in the omnibus.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As of Wednesday, neither Ivanka or Jared Kushner have made any public comments about their father/father-in-law's zero-tolerance policy.

Her tweet drew more responses than retweets, which we Twitter users call "getting ratioed."

Twitter: @IvankaTrump
Advertisement

"If you're supposed to be such an advocate for children and women, why aren't you saying anything to dear old dad about what he's doing to poor, immigrant families, by separating them from their children?" one user responded.

@IvankaTrump If you're supposed to be such an advocate for children and women, why aren't you saying anything to dear old dad about what he's doing to poor, immigrant families, by separating them from their children?
DAMasiello @DAMasiello

@IvankaTrump If you're supposed to be such an advocate for children and women, why aren't you saying anything to dear old dad about what he's doing to poor, immigrant families, by separating them from their children?

Reply Retweet Favorite

For Father's Day on Sunday, she also shared a photo of her (intact) family.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ivankatrump

Which... well.

Instagram

Melania Trump, who said she “hates" to see what's happening at our border, tweeted a thank you to the US government for all that they "do to protect our children."

Thank you @HHSGov &amp; @CMSGov for all you do to protect our children. I encourage everyone to learn more about how your state can help protect our most vulnerable from the effects of opioid abuse. #BeBest
Melania Trump @FLOTUS

Thank you @HHSGov &amp; @CMSGov for all you do to protect our children. I encourage everyone to learn more about how your state can help protect our most vulnerable from the effects of opioid abuse. #BeBest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

On Tuesday, she also shared a photo of the Spanish royals' visit to the White House, and said she and the queen had talked about "ways [they] could positively impact children."

A great visit with the King &amp; Queen of Spain at the @WhiteHouse today. Queen Letizia &amp; I enjoyed tea &amp; time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children. https://t.co/IiaMQOil3K
Melania Trump @FLOTUS

A great visit with the King &amp; Queen of Spain at the @WhiteHouse today. Queen Letizia &amp; I enjoyed tea &amp; time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children. https://t.co/IiaMQOil3K

Reply Retweet Favorite

It...was not well received.

There's tone deaf, and then there's whatever this is: https://t.co/CU0pngtaub
Kim Possible™ @kimlockhartga

There's tone deaf, and then there's whatever this is: https://t.co/CU0pngtaub

Reply Retweet Favorite
::stares directly at camera:: https://t.co/StFFqxgKZR
Diana Boss @RenaySaysHey

::stares directly at camera:: https://t.co/StFFqxgKZR

Reply Retweet Favorite
“Tone deaf” doesn’t even begin to describe this tweet. https://t.co/4wQoLHlfXA
Kelly McCreary @KellyMcCreary

“Tone deaf” doesn’t even begin to describe this tweet. https://t.co/4wQoLHlfXA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Sean Spicer, the former press secretary, shared a photo himself living it up at Trump's DC hotel where people were enjoying a massive bottle of expensive champagne.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @seanmspicer

He captioned it, "If you are having champagne @trumphotels make sure you have enough for everyone."

People were offended by his decision to post the image on the same night the Associated Press revealed babies have been taken from their migrant mothers.

instagram.com

On Wednesday, Spicer hit back at critics.

Actually Phil I took a picture of a champagne bottle that someone had ordered but don’t let that small fact get in the way of your narrative https://t.co/T7ZSz5fHgU
Sean Spicer @seanspicer

Actually Phil I took a picture of a champagne bottle that someone had ordered but don’t let that small fact get in the way of your narrative https://t.co/T7ZSz5fHgU

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Tuesday evening, before Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted about working on a bill that would supposedly "keep families together and secures the border," she went to dine at a Mexican restaurant in DC.

Thank you @housegop for meeting with @POTUS and administration officials this evening - now is the time to pass a bill that closes dangerous immigration loopholes, keeps families together and secures the border.
Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen @SecNielsen

Thank you @housegop for meeting with @POTUS and administration officials this evening - now is the time to pass a bill that closes dangerous immigration loopholes, keeps families together and secures the border.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Protesters confronted Nielsen at the restaurant and shouted, "If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace" and “shame” — forcing the secretary to leave the restaurant.

DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe.
Osita Nwanevu @OsitaNwanevu

DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Wednesday, as the Trump administration continued to detain asylum seekers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commemorated World Refugee Day by releasing a statement that read that the US will "continue to help the world's most vulnerable refugees, reflecting the deeply held values of the American people."

Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty Images

Which was perhaps too ironic for some.

@evanmcmurry Irony is dead
Amplifying My Biases @johnyhuber

@evanmcmurry Irony is dead

Reply Retweet Favorite
Impossibly tone deaf or cruel sadistic joke? You decide! https://t.co/qBb27QMIBm
Slade @Slade

Impossibly tone deaf or cruel sadistic joke? You decide! https://t.co/qBb27QMIBm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
How to "tone-deaf" - Lesson 1: https://t.co/Cio8yZUzX6
Gene Wu @GeneforTexas

How to "tone-deaf" - Lesson 1: https://t.co/Cio8yZUzX6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Donald Trump Jr., who's been unwavering in his support for his dad's policy, also commemorated Father's Day by posting a photo of him and his kids. The next day, ProPublica published audio of a desperate child in a holding facility crying out for her "Papi."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @donaldjtrumpjr

The other Trump son, Eric, has been tweeting serene photos of his travels.

Beautiful morning at ⁦⁦@LGAairport⁩ 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Eric Trump @EricTrump

Beautiful morning at ⁦⁦@LGAairport⁩ 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Nice view!" someone commented. "What about the kids in cages tho?"

@EricTrump @LGAairport Nice view! What about the kids in cages tho?
Cafe Darkness ❄️ @cafedarkness

@EricTrump @LGAairport Nice view! What about the kids in cages tho?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And finally, Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce from Trump Jr. earlier this year, tweeted photos on Wednesday about a trip she's taking with her "kiddies before their summer camps start!" Her tweet came after Trump supporter Laura Ingraham on Fox News compared the migrant holding facilities to "summer camps."

Twitter: @MrsVanessaTrump

People were gobsmacked.

@MrsVanessaTrump What tent city will they be going to? I hear there are some lovely ones in Texas #StopSeparatingFamilies
Stephanie @_o_Stephanie_o_

@MrsVanessaTrump What tent city will they be going to? I hear there are some lovely ones in Texas #StopSeparatingFamilies

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MrsVanessaTrump This summer camp?
OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 @OhNoSheTwitnt

@MrsVanessaTrump This summer camp?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MrsVanessaTrump Y’all are so unbelievably tone deaf it’s unreal.
Calvin @calvinstowell

@MrsVanessaTrump Y’all are so unbelievably tone deaf it’s unreal.

Reply Retweet Favorite

She promptly deleted the tweet after it received this devastating ratio.

Twitter: @MrsVanessaTrump

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App