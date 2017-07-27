This Woman Shared The Stunning Progress Of Her Baby Cousin Once Born Into Drug Addiction

Blaine and her family are in the process of adopting Coleman, so he'll become her baby brother. Families of other adoptive children have been inspired to share their emotional journeys as well.

Coleman is Blaine's first cousin on her mom's side. She told BuzzFeed News that while he has been living with the family for about 15 months, her parents have only recently gained guardianship of him. Within 30 days, the adoption process will be finalized, and Coleman will officially be apart of the Hamilton family, she said.

"He was my brother's son, so knowing that he is with his biological family and that he will grow up with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. is comforting and rewarding to us," Kaysi said. The Hamiltons said they had about a week to prepare to bring a baby into their family. Even though everyone was excited to welcome Coleman, Kaysi and her 19-year-old daughter Bailey both said it was also an "overwhelming" and challenging time.

"People we knew —we live in a really small town — actually showed up and brought us stuff," Blaine said. The extended Hamilton family has also assisted in helping to raise Coleman. "It's been a big change but we love him so much," Blaire said.

After a court gave custody of Coleman to Kayci and Randy last Thursday, Blaine said she was so thrilled about the news she shared four photos online that told the story of Coleman's life and recovery. Her tweet has since gone viral. born w/ drug addicts as parents, neglected & weighing below birth wt @ 2 months old..then my family took him n & lo… https://t.co/vU6Ut8hZB2

Not only has the tweet made a huge impact online, it has emotionally impacted other families who have adopted children. People are now sharing photos showing their children and siblings overcoming adversities. @Valerie_Blaine My family took my bro in at 2 weeks from drug addict parents who didn't want him. 8 years old today… https://t.co/Ik4djPuaSv

"We are awe-struck by the support on Twitter around the world," Kaysi said. "There are some beautiful souls out there." @Valerie_Blaine adopted these three beautiful girls 10 years ago.. all three born with fetal alcohol syndrome & the… https://t.co/U3ckGuvCPa

"We pray that Coleman's brief moment of fame has a greater purpose," she added. "He represents the struggles that people around the world are facing every day in silence, fear, and darkness... We pray he is a message of hope — that maybe one person will stop using, or one person will foster a child, or a child of drug-addicted parents will know that there is hope." @Valerie_Blaine I can relate to this so much! He was taken from his drug addict parents @ 3 weeks old and given to… https://t.co/CnXm5d7iAN

"I didn’t realize how much of an impact [the tweet] can have on people," Blaine said. "It's been life-changing." @Valerie_Blaine My wife and I am adopted a little girl hours old and now she gave us a beautiful Grandbaby girl and… https://t.co/OSE4yzu14m

