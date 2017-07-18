Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

An Uber Eats Delivery Guy Sent This Woman A Smart-Ass Response And People Are Losing It

"This the type of dude that probably eats your fries on the way there."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 20-year-old University of Michigan student Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko. She's originally from DC, and has been home spending time with a family member, who's being treated at the John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.

One of her family has been in and out of the hospital for a brain condition for a month now, she informed BuzzFeed News. But their condition is "improving," she said. On Monday, while she was at the hospital, she ordered some food via Uber Eats' delivery service.
Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko

One of her family has been in and out of the hospital for a brain condition for a month now, she informed BuzzFeed News. But their condition is "improving," she said.

On Monday, while she was at the hospital, she ordered some food via Uber Eats' delivery service.

Jennings-Oluwosuko said she'd hastily ordered some food to the hospital from a local burger joint, but she'd forgotten about the order entirely by the time a delivery person arrived. "I forgot about the food; I had been doing so much at the hospital," she explained.

She'd missed a call from an unknown number, but, again, because she'd forgotten she'd placed a food order, she didn't call the number back immediately.
Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko

She'd missed a call from an unknown number, but, again, because she'd forgotten she'd placed a food order, she didn't call the number back immediately.

She eventually texted the number, asking, "Who is this?" "Hello, your Uber Eats order is here," the person texted back. Jennings-Oluwosuko then asked if he was at the main entrance of the hospital.

Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko

"No I'm on top of the building I just landed my helicopter," the delivery guy snarked back, before eventually responding and confirming that he was indeed at the main entrance.

"[John Hopkins] is a massive hospital — there are a million different entrances and branches — so that’s not an unexpected question to ask," Jennings-Oluwosuko explained. (She said the last time she placed an Uber Eats order, the delivery person showed up at a different entrance.)"He was being a smart-ass!" She said she both laughed at the "smart-ass" response, and thought it was a bit rude.
Alisha Jennings-Oluwosuko

"[John Hopkins] is a massive hospital — there are a million different entrances and branches — so that’s not an unexpected question to ask," Jennings-Oluwosuko explained. (She said the last time she placed an Uber Eats order, the delivery person showed up at a different entrance.)

"He was being a smart-ass!" She said she both laughed at the "smart-ass" response, and thought it was a bit rude.

She wasn't sure how to feel, but when she met the delivery guy at his car, he admitted he was being a bit dickish. But that he thought it was common sense to meet at the main entrance.

"He goes, 'you saw what I said, I was just messing around…I come here all the time and I always come into the main entrance,'” Jennings-Oluwosuko relayed.

"It was really funny but you were being a dick," she thought to herself.

Jennings-Oluwosuko then shared the exchange on Twitter, where it's been already retweeted over 60,000 times in a day. People are making hilarious assumptions about the Uber Eats delivery guy.

@iamalishajo @SirMatthieu lmao this man had been through it 😂😂 that was not his day
Draëke Casey @draekeeeee

@iamalishajo @SirMatthieu lmao this man had been through it 😂😂 that was not his day

Reply Retweet Favorite
Digging this level of sass https://t.co/4M8Mav0d2z
Jeysa @jeysasays

Digging this level of sass https://t.co/4M8Mav0d2z

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This the type of dude that probably eats your fries on the way there," one person commented.

@iamalishajo this the type of dude that prob eats ur fries on the way there 😂
Niccolò Gotti @Moderator

@iamalishajo this the type of dude that prob eats ur fries on the way there 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

People can't stop laughing. Mostly, they're admitting this is exactly how they'd act as an Uber Eats driver.

😂😂😂😂😂 me like shit https://t.co/YIRiXayvq6
👨🏽‍💻 @JetRaRa

😂😂😂😂😂 me like shit https://t.co/YIRiXayvq6

Reply Retweet Favorite
something i would say 😂😂 https://t.co/AS7xUJNNVy
Geo💫 @geocaff

something i would say 😂😂 https://t.co/AS7xUJNNVy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me as an uber eats driver https://t.co/ik7pwzoWQG
Vero @_VeronicaSuarez

Me as an uber eats driver https://t.co/ik7pwzoWQG

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also can't decide if this warrants a low, or no tip. Or an EXTRA LARGE tip.

@iamalishajo Guess who's not getting a tip lol
Michael @MajestyMC

@iamalishajo Guess who's not getting a tip lol

Reply Retweet Favorite
@iamalishajo I'd tip him triple just for that
junior @JuniorReyes17

@iamalishajo I'd tip him triple just for that

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I knew it was funny but I didn’t think it would be getting this much attention," Jennings-Oluwosuko said.

@chillmccool @iamalishajo I would've given a bigger tip that's hilarious
RickyFTW @rickyftw

@chillmccool @iamalishajo I would've given a bigger tip that's hilarious

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It wasn’t planned — it was an everyday thing, and this guy tried to be a jackass in a sarcastic, funny way. It was so real," she added, laughing.

It's gotten so much attention Uber responded to her tweet, saying the actions of their employee is "definitely not OK." They've asked her to DM her details so they can look into it. Jennings-Oluwosuko said she's not too pressed about it. "Everyone’s trying to make their living, it’s not that serious," she said.

@iamalishajo That's definitely not ok. Please DM us the e-mail address linked to your account and we'll follow-up ASAP.
Uber Support @Uber_Support

@iamalishajo That's definitely not ok. Please DM us the e-mail address linked to your account and we'll follow-up ASAP.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Uber Eats for comment.

And...people seem to be trying to protect their mans, the Smart-Ass Uber Eats Delivery Dude.

@Uber_Support @iamalishajo Whoa... uber you gotta chill bro
Prometheus 🇬🇭 @ajeffrey1234

@Uber_Support @iamalishajo Whoa... uber you gotta chill bro

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anddddddd...getting in their own smart-ass responses in the meantime. 👀

@Uber_Support @iamalishajo Your Uber Eats employees can't joke about helicopters but your techies are allowed to cr… https://t.co/JWuXv7YzSo
tOSU 2k17 champs @2k17tOSUChamps

@Uber_Support @iamalishajo Your Uber Eats employees can't joke about helicopters but your techies are allowed to cr… https://t.co/JWuXv7YzSo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews