The White House Has A New Voicemail Following The Government Shutdown And It's...Something

Share On more Share On more

saw this going around and wanted to check for myself: here’s the message you hear today when you ring the White Hou… https://t.co/CB15P1fLxr

As the federal government shutdown kicked in Saturday, callers to the White House were greeted to a new voicemail message informing them that the administration "cannot answer your call today," and blaming Democrats for the lack of service.

If you call the White House comment line (202-456-1111) this is the full outgoing message you'll hear:

"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding —

including funding for our troops and other national security priorities — hostage to an unrelated immigration debate.

Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government re-opens."