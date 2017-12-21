Of course Stowers' notes do not apply to all women. But a lot of women have read and responded to his thread with one conclusion: "I love girls."

Stowers grew up with one older sister named Cat, but he'd never lived with women his own age before, especially complete strangers. "If they were uncomfortable I would have slept on the floor of my friend's room, but they were very welcoming and friendly as soon as I walked in," he said.

Advertisement

They'd often have dinner together, so he "made sure ... to cook and clean" and pitch in. Overall, they all got along great, he said. But because they were living in a small space, he was always privy to their conversations and observed a lot about how different it was living with a group of women for the first time. "I am a naturally observant person and so very quickly picked up on the things that the girls were doing that boys do not," he said. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

"I think it is an unusual situation I was thrown in o, being a guy living with three girls in a close environment for one week," he added. "I think it made me pick up on their idiosyncrasies more."

Advertisement

Or the specific skill and handiwork needed to execute a winged eyeliner. 32) "robbie I promise this won't hurt"

"My stay during the week was wonderful. We ended up bonding incredibly well," Stowers said. He was making mental notes during the whole stay, so at the end of the week he decided to share all of his ~sociological findings~ on Twitter. A thread about what I learned whilst living with girls for one week is going live at 10pm

Advertisement

And Stowers said he was very "relieved" to find out many women online cosigned them as well. this thread is so accurate omg https://t.co/yrWUrFTfI9

the truth is out https://t.co/Gjaivze6AO

Living with 5 girls I can confirm this is all true https://t.co/fe2DwFyXNE

Of course Stowers' thread does not apply to all women. But a lot of women have responded with one conclusion: "I love girls." this thread is so funny I love girls https://t.co/A4X5nW2NkD

I love girls https://t.co/BsonTbjWp7

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York. Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!