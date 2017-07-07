Sections

People Are Pleasantly Shocked By This Teen's Chinese Zither Cover Of "Redbone"

"This video just made my skin clear, deposited money in my bank account and gave me 8 hours of sleep."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

By now, you've heard (and are probably ready to retire) the "Redbone" remix memes. They've ranged from mildly funny, to doofy, to the downright ridiculous.

What redbone would sound like if it was my longest yeah boy ever
Alan Garner @AlanHungover

What redbone would sound like if it was my longest yeah boy ever

But when someone turned 18-year-old Kelsey Kuan's unique cover of the song into a meme, people were not ready for it.

what redbone would sound like at great auntie's house for lunar new year
grace @hypnowad

what redbone would sound like at great auntie's house for lunar new year

"What Redbone would sound like at great auntie's house for Lunar New Year," user @hypnowad captioned — a wink at the guzheng instrument (popularly known as the "Chinese zither") Kuan is seen playing in the video.

Their tweet has been retweeted over 65,000 times already.

Kuan uploaded her guzheng "Redbone" cover to YouTube last week. She told BuzzFeed News she only learned to play the traditional Chinese instrument three months ago, and giving a Childish Gambino hit this kind of treatment felt "special."

"Since not that many people know about the guzheng, I thought incorporating it in my music would make my songs more special," she explained.

"I honestly didn't expect this video to blow up," she added. It's not only blown up by retweets and shares, people are genuinely blown away.

@hypnowad She caught me off guard when she started singing. Shorty did that.
Simone Alexa @SimoneAlexa

@hypnowad She caught me off guard when she started singing. Shorty did that.

@hypnowad @TheNegusAyo
Jasmine Everett @jasmineNE1999

@hypnowad @TheNegusAyo

It's simply a creation no one was expecting, and no one knew they needed.

@hypnowad
Jenn Noga @nogastudios

@hypnowad

@hypnowad This is so beautiful I'm-
shaira @shairadeguzman

@hypnowad This is so beautiful I'm-

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Suddenly I am cleansed, rejuvenated, healed, ready to go water my plants."

ok but this is beautiful suddenly i am cleansed, rejuvenated, healed, ready to go water my plants https://t.co/QD89nCdZ8f
chanela no. 5 @cianelasc

ok but this is beautiful suddenly i am cleansed, rejuvenated, healed, ready to go water my plants https://t.co/QD89nCdZ8f

"This video just made my skin clear, deposited money in my bank account and gave me 8 hours of sleep."

this video just made my skin clear, deposited money in my bank account and gave me 8 hrs of sleep https://t.co/m4Nz5aUUfS
cam🌻 @cammyreha_

this video just made my skin clear, deposited money in my bank account and gave me 8 hrs of sleep https://t.co/m4Nz5aUUfS

"I'll fuckin' jam to this so hard with my li xi in my hands."

I'll fuckin jam to this so hard with my li xi in my hands https://t.co/VZvMspwYDM
banter bae @teriyaki_mami

I'll fuckin jam to this so hard with my li xi in my hands https://t.co/VZvMspwYDM

Kuan is an aspiring musician who is attending Berklee College of Music in the fall. For now, she's incredibly "grateful for all the support I've been getting these past few days."

"All the positive comments and messages people are leaving me are amazing. I'm grateful for my supportive friends and family members who have been there with me since the beginning."
"All the positive comments and messages people are leaving me are amazing. I'm grateful for my supportive friends and family members who have been there with me since the beginning."

In times like these, thank god for memes.

There comes a point with every meme where someone super talented adapts it into something great and I love to see i… https://t.co/5XjPFWX9kC
Benny 🌙 @BenJPierce

There comes a point with every meme where someone super talented adapts it into something great and I love to see i… https://t.co/5XjPFWX9kC

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

