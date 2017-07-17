Sections

People Are Screaming Over Claims That Taylor Swift Was Carried Out Of Her Apartment In A Suitcase

"There is no story I want to be more true than Taylor Swift being packed in a suitcase."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Reports began swirling Monday afternoon after celebrity news/photo agency Splash News released a photo of two men carrying a giant black suitcase out of Taylor Swift's New York City apartment. The photo was accompanied with a caption alleging that Taylor Swift herself was inside the suitcase.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

"Taylor Swift has been reportedly ... transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck," the photo wire captioned this image.

Jcnyc / JCNYC / Splash News

The entire photo caption reads:

Taylor Swift has been reportedly being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribecca apartment into her truck. A fleet of cars including two large cadillacs and three suv's arrive at Tailor Swift's apartment in Tribecca to move a large suitcase from apartment to truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the agency to inquire further. But the bizarre (and hilarious, tbqh) allegation has, of course, quickly made its way around the internet.

spin1038.com / Splash News

The claim has people thinking it's all too bizarre to be believable...

@spin1038 @JayCB6 I feel like this may be false 😂😂😂
victoria devereaux @victorialeafs1

@spin1038 @JayCB6 I feel like this may be false 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@victorialeafs1 @spin1038 lol omg there's no way 😂😂
Jason @JayCB6

@victorialeafs1 @spin1038 lol omg there's no way 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

But also just bizarre enough to believe. Some are contemplating, "I mean, if there's one person who would go to this extent..."

"pretends to be shocked* https://t.co/kVbYUls2Hb
m ❀ @cataystrophie

"pretends to be shocked* https://t.co/kVbYUls2Hb

Reply Retweet Favorite
@spin1038 I don't care if this is true or not. It's still my truth.
Problematic @forbiddencomma

@spin1038 I don't care if this is true or not. It's still my truth.

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others are just hoping against hope that it's true.

there is no story i want to be more true than taylor swift being packed in a suitcase
Alex Abad-Santos @alex_abads

there is no story i want to be more true than taylor swift being packed in a suitcase

Reply Retweet Favorite
I really need to know if this story about Taylor Swift hiding in a suitcase is real. I need it to be real.
Calvin @calvinstowell

I really need to know if this story about Taylor Swift hiding in a suitcase is real. I need it to be real.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because as far as celebrity rumors go, this one EXCEEDS expectations.

HAHAAHAHAHAHAH WHAT EVEN https://t.co/f2QSVJ7Ocb
Corn™ @tastyiphones

HAHAAHAHAHAHAH WHAT EVEN https://t.co/f2QSVJ7Ocb

Reply Retweet Favorite
I literally CANT BREATHE. https://t.co/j5bFyRyCEB
Danny @deadassdanny

I literally CANT BREATHE. https://t.co/j5bFyRyCEB

Reply Retweet Favorite

It certainly doesn't help the pop giant's...erm, case that today is forever marked as "National Snake Day" (although some hardcore fans are trying to reclaim her "snake" label after the Kim Kardashian debacle).

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it's not the first time crazy theories of Swift evading the public eye have bubbled to the surface after many reports suggested she's been "in hiding."

In the meantime, the iconic Taylor Suitcase rumor has become fuel for unending jokes.

snakes tend to like dark places https://t.co/cf9ArlUUyr
wheat grass blow @BR0K3B0I

snakes tend to like dark places https://t.co/cf9ArlUUyr

Reply Retweet Favorite
[EXCLUSIVE] Photo of Taylor Swift hiding from the paparazzi in a suitcase
Sarah Wainschel @Swainsch

[EXCLUSIVE] Photo of Taylor Swift hiding from the paparazzi in a suitcase

Reply Retweet Favorite
Cute pic of Tom Hiddleston adn Taylor Swift when they were together
lauren yap @itslaurenyap

Cute pic of Tom Hiddleston adn Taylor Swift when they were together

Reply Retweet Favorite
Katy really didn't lie when she sang "Another one in the casket" https://t.co/1yLK2igluG
ahmadd @mendesperry

Katy really didn't lie when she sang "Another one in the casket" https://t.co/1yLK2igluG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Swift's team did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News when reached for comment.

Very spontaneously packing a suitcase.
Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Very spontaneously packing a suitcase.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

