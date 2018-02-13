This Guy Has People Trying To Spell A Sniff. It's Pretty Stupid But Also So Challenging.

Share On copy Share On copy

Muhammad Ali Kirkwood, a 28-year-old from Jonesboro, Arkansas, is your average user on Twitter. He muses about random funny shit, and he tweets about said random funny shit online.

Kirkwood has garnered a nice amount of followers because of it — 13,800 of them.

Some of his greatest hits include "Weight doesn’t matter when I look for a woman . I ain’t that shallow".

And "How I sleep knowing I'm the family disappointment & everyone talks about me."

"I randomly come up with my tweets," he exclusively told BuzzFeed News.