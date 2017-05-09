This Mom Has Been Using The Wrong Idiom For "Break A Leg" And It Has Everyone Screaming

Lourdes' mom has since Googled the term she's been using and "she is a bit disgusted."

On Monday, as Lourdes was heading into her last final for her intercultural communication class, she texted her mom. "This test was very important to me and my family because it was my last exam of my third year," she told BuzzFeed News. "Finishing it also meant that I only have one more semester before I graduate."

This actually wasn't the first time her mom used this term. A few months ago, Lourdes said her mom mistakenly used the term when wishing her and her brother luck on midterm exams. "She said something like, 'you'll both do fine tomorrow. Just bust a nut.'" "My brother and I couldn't stop laughing," she said. "But we never told her why because of how awkward that conversation would have been." They did tell her that the phrase she was reaching for was "break a leg," however.

"I'm not sure how she picked up the phrase, but I'm assuming it was either from her fourth grade students or a TV show," Lourdes suspected. But after she shared the recent text from her mom online , it's completely ended people. @gossipgriII No one warned us of this mess when we signed up for twitter dot com

@lina_mahf @gossipgriII @karleybear3___ I CANT BREATHE HAHAHAHAHAH

No one...was ready. iiiiiim screammmmming https://t.co/6p9gNjoMF3

I'M CRYIHGNF https://t.co/RlTRmV1d1i

While others felt...differently. "No, I think she knew exactly what she meant," someone joked. @gossipgriII @bradgallaway no i think she knew exactly what she meant

"Different sentiment, same phrase," someone else pointed out (NOT WRONG). @gossipgriII @MBMBaM UHM. GUYS. DIFFERENT SENTIMENT, SAME PHRASE.

Mama Maria has inspired people to consider updating this ancient "break a leg" saying we all subscribe to. @gossipgriII @ladruggie @juliab00k I'm crying. gonna start sayin this from now on to wish ppl luck 😂

Hey LeAnne, good luck on your audition. Bust a nut! In full favor of replacing "break a leg" with "bust a nut" as the go-to good luck idiom. https://t.co/SAWjOZkcam

I have total faith in you, Garrett. You know what they say! "Bust a nut!" @yambrobeyotch I will only accept this from well wishers in the future

Lourdes told BuzzFeed News she's since explained the term to her mom — OK, well, she told her mom to "Google it." Maria has Googled. "She is a bit disgusted," Lourdes reports back. @gossipgriII It's a good thing to wish for either way... "I will never say that again," Maria declared.

Maria told BuzzFeed News she's also since seen her daughter's viral tweet. "I cannot believe how many people have given it attention," she said. "I'm so embarrassed."

