A Mom Had An Adorably Hilarious Solution After She Caught Her 6-Year-Old Drawing On The Wall

Parents Eric and Kim told BuzzFeed News the solution even deterred their sons from pulling the stunt ever again because they learned "writing on the wall is no longer taboo."

Tanya Chen
This is the Massicotte family from Toronto. Eric and Kim are parents to 6-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Peter.

Eric Massicotte

The parents told BuzzFeed News they have their kids draw or read every morning to get them "warmed up" (aka distracted) as they're run around getting everything ready for the day.

Eric Massicotte

On Monday, however, Ryan decided to show his little brother how to draw a house...using a wall as a canvas.

Eric said he and Kim were not paying attention for only a brief moment while packing backpacks for school. When Kim discovered the drawing on their wall she screamed, "Oh my god! What are you doing?! Get away from the wall!" Eric said the kids were hiding and knew they were in trouble, but everyone had to head out for the day.
Eric Massicotte

After Eric picked the kids up from school, he came home to discover his wife had a creative and hilarious solution to the uncommissioned and semi-permanent new art on their wall.

She decided to stick a frame over the drawing and include a very apt and professional artwork label. "Interrupted House, 2017" is what she titled Ryan's work, with the label: "Marker on latex paint. Gifted to his parents, by surprise."
Eric Massicotte

Eric said he immediately started laughing when he saw what his wife had done, but the kids were very much "confused."

Eric Massicotte

"Although they knew not to do it again, because it's out there in full view in our home now," he noted. "Writing on the wall is no longer taboo, so they are not interested in repeating it!"

Impressed by his wife's sense of humor, Eric shared the moment on Twitter, where it has gone viral. People were both impressed by Ryan's abstract artwork and Kim's real-life solution.

Parents were inclined to share their children's, err, disruptive house graffiti.

The parents are keeping the museum display up for the foreseeable future. "It will stay in our house as a fun memory," Eric said.

And apparently, Ryan was not very impressed with the experience of drawing on walls. "Our son said he preferred paper anyway."
Eric Massicotte

