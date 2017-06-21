Sections

A Runaway Bus Flew Down The Street And It's A Perfect Metaphor For Commuting In New York City

"On the bright side: Unlike the subways, at least the bus is moving."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Early Tuesday morning, a completely empty, runaway bus was seen rolling backwards down a street in Brooklyn. Witnesses were able to capture the insane moment on video.

Whoooa! This is the runaway MTA bus rolling down the street in Brooklyn without a driver on board! More @NBCNewYork… https://t.co/eh9uKhSbfl
Tracie Strahan @tstrahan4NY

Whoooa! This is the runaway MTA bus rolling down the street in Brooklyn without a driver on board! More @NBCNewYork… https://t.co/eh9uKhSbfl

"YOOOO, THE BUS IS REVERSING!!!" someone is heard screaming in the video, before the bus loudly crashed into a row of parked cars and a church.

A man who was changing his car tire at the time tried to jump out of the way and sustained minor injuries. He was later taken to a local hospital, the NYPD told BuzzFeed News. No other injuries have been reported.

Twitter: @tstrahan4NY
Twitter: @tstrahan4NY

Police told BuzzFeed News the driver was new on the job.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), who oversee public busses and subways in New York City, is still investigating the cause of the incident.

Many questions are still left unanswered, as New Yorkers are both shocked, and...still complaining about the MTA, apparently.

MTA is back at it again
CIVIL @CIVIL_NY

MTA is back at it again

"A great service and train system and bus system to follow," the man who recorded the aftermath sarcastically said in his video.

"Can we get a two dollar decrease in metro cards if this is what's going to be happening out here?"

And being snarky AF. "If only they could move so fast on cross-town routes."

If only they could move so fast on cross-town routes. https://t.co/CQ05D6m2A0
Tina Susman @tinasusman

If only they could move so fast on cross-town routes. https://t.co/CQ05D6m2A0

"Drives better than most I've seen."

Drives better than most I've seen , clean straight backwards action https://t.co/jMaVByLB5h
Erik @ErikTheJetsFan

Drives better than most I've seen , clean straight backwards action https://t.co/jMaVByLB5h

"Is there any chance I can take the runaway bus to work? Faster and more predictable than the F train."

Is there any chance I can take the runaway bus to work, faster and more predictable than the F train https://t.co/hL4l7t15Po
Barry Petchesky @barry

Is there any chance I can take the runaway bus to work, faster and more predictable than the F train https://t.co/hL4l7t15Po

"I know we give Andrew Cuomo a lot of shit about the subways but I'm glad to see the MTA has the buses up and running."

i know we give Andrew Cuomo a lot of shit about the subways but i'm glad to see the MTA has the buses up and running https://t.co/OI5GeWcsBL
Matt Binder @MattBinder

i know we give Andrew Cuomo a lot of shit about the subways but i'm glad to see the MTA has the buses up and running https://t.co/OI5GeWcsBL

"On the bright side: Unlike the subways, at least the bus is moving?"

On the bright side: Unlike the subways, at least the bus is moving? https://t.co/bjCjAwlLId
Josh Dawsey @jdawsey1

On the bright side: Unlike the subways, at least the bus is moving? https://t.co/bjCjAwlLId

This follows a less-than-satisfactory service day on Tuesday, when train lines were massively delayed during rush hour. It even prompted the MTA to publicly apologize.

MTA is fuckin up in every single possible way https://t.co/kXCZFkpUMV
Cyrese @CyrusBai

MTA is fuckin up in every single possible way https://t.co/kXCZFkpUMV

MTA: We are working diligently to improve our system and get New Yorkers where they need to be. Also the MTA: https://t.co/4JeObdT9W5
Wells @Wells_44

MTA: We are working diligently to improve our system and get New Yorkers where they need to be. Also the MTA: https://t.co/4JeObdT9W5

Many riders were straight up PISSED.

I truly hate y'all @MTA, because you have hated me since my first swipe. Your trains? Filthy. Reliability? LIABILITY. May you rot in hell.
You Know My Name @LookAtDustin

I truly hate y'all @MTA, because you have hated me since my first swipe. Your trains? Filthy. Reliability? LIABILITY. May you rot in hell.

Fuck you, @MTA.
Matt Doyle @MattfDoyle

Fuck you, @MTA.

In the meantime, there will be not-so-high-tech driverless buses available, I guess.

@tstrahan4NY @lukeoneil47 @NBCNewYork This is the future liberals want.
Tristan Rais-Sherman @tristanconducts

@tstrahan4NY @lukeoneil47 @NBCNewYork This is the future liberals want.

the runaway MTA bus is all of us
lucas shanks @lucasshanks

the runaway MTA bus is all of us

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

