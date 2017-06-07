Sections

People Are Very Entertained By These Tiny Signs A Guy Made To Lure Ants Into His Poison Traps

"Sexy ant dancers" --->

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Patrick Tobin is a Brooklyn resident who's been dealing with a very persistent ant problem at home, he told BuzzFeed News.

"[It's] not a full-on infestation but we've been seeing them around our kitchen for a couple of weeks," Tobin said.
Patrick Tobin

The poison traps he's set out have been there for several weeks but Tobin keeps observing the ants casually, and coolly avoiding them.

"They seem to just walk around them," he said.

So on Tuesday, Tobin decided to get smart and try luring them with attractive signs.

Patrick Tobin

Ants are a lot like humans: They hustle and bustle to and from work every day, so he really needed something to get their attention.

Patrick Tobin

And they are Brooklyn ants, for that matter.

Patrick Tobin

Tobin said he's not sure how many ants, if any, have entered these places of business yet. But he's optimistic. "Hopefully they want to buy The Zookeeper on Blu-Ray for cheap. Or some fresh avocado," he said. "Avocado is big these days, you know. Very popular."

Patrick Tobin

Anyway, regardless of whether this works, people are highly, highly entertained by Tobin's handiwork.

@tastefactory @_skinnymeanman
@DreadSyndrome

@tastefactory @_skinnymeanman

This is truly special and I love it. https://t.co/gIlE9GUZ2X
Sonia Woodward @soniavwoodward

This is truly special and I love it. https://t.co/gIlE9GUZ2X

Although some pointed out logistical flaws. Tobin may need to go back to the drawing board.

If the ants cant read how they gonna read a sign for a reading center https://t.co/V8YCQPsF5F
keanon @Kijwii

If the ants cant read how they gonna read a sign for a reading center https://t.co/V8YCQPsF5F

@tastefactory Ants don't live long enough to have remembered Blockbuster.
mpkirkland🇱🇸‏ @mpkirkland

@tastefactory Ants don't live long enough to have remembered Blockbuster.

And then there was one person who shared a story about — wait, what.

have i ever told the story of how my mum got our ant invasion on birth control so they'd eventually die out? weirdl… https://t.co/HohNMXg42V
lenny 🌻 @curious_lenny

have i ever told the story of how my mum got our ant invasion on birth control so they'd eventually die out? weirdl… https://t.co/HohNMXg42V

Tobin promises to keep us updated on his progress.

@tastefactory Keep us updated.
Mikasa @Mikasa22

@tastefactory Keep us updated.

In the meantime, we'll try to get sexy ant dancers off our minds.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

