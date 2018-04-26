During an appearance Thursday on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM show, Questlove said he considered quitting Twitter following Kanye West's recent tweets, which included declarations of love for President Trump and support of some pro-Trump politics.
"For the first time yesterday I just — I thought I was done. I went to sleep before midnight," the Roots drummer said.
