"Him embracing a president that embraces white supremacy? I don't know...I can't," Questlove said.

On Wednesday, 'Ye tweeted his love for President Trump and a selfie in a Make America Great Again hat, to the confusion of many Kanye fans, including Questlove.

Over the past week, West has repeatedly expressed his support of far-right ideologies, to the delight of some controversial figures on the right like Alex Jones.