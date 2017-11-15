This Artist Was Offered A Full-Time Job After Someone On The Internet Properly Credited Her Work

Esther García López

López's work was mostly in merchandising and branding for Spanish companies, but she shares her more personal projects online, including on her Tumblr.

She — like many other young artists today — fully utilizes social media and even depends on it for prospective opportunities. "Internet is the media we use to expose our work," she told BuzzFeed News.

"Almost always we expose it for free, so everyone can get to know us and see what we are capable of."