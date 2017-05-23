Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
  31. Sitemap

Women Are Hilariously Struggling To Fit This Brand’s Mesh Clothing Over Their Heads

"EXCUSE ME BUT THESE ARE UNREALISTIC SKULL EXPECTATIONS."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, 21-year-old Olivia Skuce from Northern Ireland ordered a haul of clothing from UK-based online store PrettyLittleThing.com, including a cute and affordable black mesh crop top.

Olivia Skuce

On Monday, after her shipment arrived, Skuce was excited to finally try the very trendy top.

It appears the the exact SKU has since been removed from the PrettyLittleThing.com website, but the style is very ~on brand~ with other similar items available.
Olivia Skuce

It appears the the exact SKU has since been removed from the PrettyLittleThing.com website, but the style is very ~on brand~ with other similar items available.

Except, um, the shirt didn't really live up to her expectations. Skuce couldn't even fully put it on over her head to assess the fit or look.

Olivia Skuce

"I thought I either ordered something from the kids section or I have an overly large head," she told BuzzFeed News, laughing.

Skuce then decided to tweet at the online supplier in hopes of getting some answers. Her tweet has not only gone viral, it appears she's not the only customer with this problem.

Hi @OfficialPLT just wondering why your top won't fit over my head
Olivia Skuce @OliviaSkuce

Hi @OfficialPLT just wondering why your top won't fit over my head

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other women started sharing photos of their struggles to put on, and take off, PrettyLittleThing's black mesh tops.

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @beckykellyx omg sameee
chloe @itschloblow

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @beckykellyx omg sameee

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photos are both so unfortunate and truly f*cking hilarious.

@OliviaSkuce @georgia_hamer @OfficialPLT @lilypartington_ having the same issue???
niamh💡 @niamhlockwood_

@OliviaSkuce @georgia_hamer @OfficialPLT @lilypartington_ having the same issue???

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Same, b." Please send help.

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT Same b
Kirsty @kirstylocke_

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT Same b

Reply Retweet Favorite

"@OfficialPLT sort your shit out."

@tatam_poppy @OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @OfficialPLT sort your shit out
Keziah Atkinson @kez_atkinsonxx

@tatam_poppy @OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @OfficialPLT sort your shit out

Reply Retweet Favorite

When 17-year-old Heather Platts saw Skuce's tweet, she realized she, or her perfectly normal head size, was not the problem here. "I just don't understand how they managed to not see this design fault when actually making the clothing," she told BuzzFeed News.

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT It's a global problem
Heather @HeatherPlatts

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT It's a global problem

Reply Retweet Favorite

Platts said it appears it's an issue that extends beyond one style of their clothing. Platts said she also purchased this £25 mesh bodycon dress, and she very quickly experienced her own "expectation vs. reality" of online shopping.

prettylittlething.com
Heather Platts

People can't stop cracking up, and joking that this is yet another unrealistic body image expectation to live up to.

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT 😂 EXCUSE ME BUT THESE ARE UNREALISTIC SKULL EXPECTATIONS
Amy Morgan @im_amym

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT 😂 EXCUSE ME BUT THESE ARE UNREALISTIC SKULL EXPECTATIONS

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DanielleHotty1 @OliviaSkuce @jessboughton_ @OfficialPLT Them unrealistic body expectations for women
Jess @jessbyhurst

@DanielleHotty1 @OliviaSkuce @jessboughton_ @OfficialPLT Them unrealistic body expectations for women

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others were just thankful it could give them a much-needed laugh in these recent times.

Seeing this just lightened my mood. https://t.co/RKsdt5TFyz
Umma Aiman @Princesscat63

Seeing this just lightened my mood. https://t.co/RKsdt5TFyz

Reply Retweet Favorite
this thread marks the first time i've laughed in two days, God bless https://t.co/V0X161eVaD
ellie @shmellie

this thread marks the first time i've laughed in two days, God bless https://t.co/V0X161eVaD

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to PrettyLittleThing. But it seems they've been made aware of the issue online.

@BrookeHogg1 @OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @kayleighhscott_ 😂😂😂
Cassie @CassieStavert

@BrookeHogg1 @OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @kayleighhscott_ 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both Platts and Skuce said they both received direct messages on Twitter from customer reps, who've offered them full refunds after they return their mesh items.

Skuce told BuzzFeed News she was additionally offered a '25% off discount code' to use toward a future purchase.
Heather Platts

Skuce told BuzzFeed News she was additionally offered a "25% off discount code" to use toward a future purchase.

Skuce said she's pleased with how PrettyLittleThing handled the debacle. But she still finds the thread of women sharing their ridiculous fail pics "hilarious" and "reassuring that I didn't have an overly massive head!"

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @JodeEveritt can you relate??
Fay Weaver @Fayweaverr

@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @JodeEveritt can you relate??

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Hands down to the girls that could get it over their head as it was impossible!

I just don't understand why they'd sell a top with such a small [head] space," Skuce added.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews