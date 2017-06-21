This Teen Captured The Exact, Blissfully Badass Moment Her Mom Found Out She Was Cancer-Free

Wendy Freden

"I never wanted to hear 'you have breast cancer' again," she added. Three weeks later, she underwent surgery.

Freden explained in technical, physical, and emotional detail how the cycles of chemo took their toll on her in the process. "I was filled with anxiety for I knew what the chemo would do to me, yet such excitement that chemo was almost behind me," she said.

On June 14, she completed her final chemo treatment. On June 15, she was told she was officially cancer-free.