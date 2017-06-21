Sections

This Teen Captured The Exact, Blissfully Badass Moment Her Mom Found Out She Was Cancer-Free

"I had zero intention of ringing [the bell], I wanted to punch it off the wall."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

18-year-old Cameron Stokes and her mom Wendy Freden are from Tyler, Texas. For much of this year, the mother-daughter pair, and their entire family, have been focused on Freden's recovery after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February.

Freden, who works as a physician assistant, was officially diagnosed with stage 1A multifocal invasive breast cancer on February 1, she told BuzzFeed News. After meeting with several oncologists, surgeons, and radiologists, "I was flooded with decisions," she said.
Cameron Stokes

Freden, who works as a physician assistant, was officially diagnosed with stage 1A multifocal invasive breast cancer on February 1, she told BuzzFeed News.

After meeting with several oncologists, surgeons, and radiologists, "I was flooded with decisions," she said.

"For some women, this is an emotional decision," Freden explained. "But I had no difficulty requesting a double mastectomy."

"I never wanted to hear 'you have breast cancer' again," she added. Three weeks later, she underwent surgery. Freden explained in technical, physical, and emotional detail how the cycles of chemo took their toll on her in the process. "I was filled with anxiety for I knew what the chemo would do to me, yet such excitement that chemo was almost behind me," she said. On June 14, she completed her final chemo treatment. On June 15, she was told she was officially cancer-free.
Wendy Freden

"I never wanted to hear 'you have breast cancer' again," she added. Three weeks later, she underwent surgery.

Freden explained in technical, physical, and emotional detail how the cycles of chemo took their toll on her in the process. "I was filled with anxiety for I knew what the chemo would do to me, yet such excitement that chemo was almost behind me," she said.

On June 14, she completed her final chemo treatment. On June 15, she was told she was officially cancer-free.

At the hospital where Freden was treated, there hangs a bell that cancer patients can ring after "beating cancer," she said. "I had zero intention of ringing it, I wanted to punch it off the wall," said Freden, who decided to put on a pair of special boxing gloves she was given as a gift.

Cameron Strokes

Her daughter was there to capture the exact moment Freden walked out of her last appointment knowing she'd beaten cancer.

Cameron Stokes

And the look on her mom's face when she punched that bell. "I couldn't help but just cry," said Stokes, recalling the moment. "I was so happy and excited to know she doesn't have to be sick anymore."

Cameron Stokes

Stokes proudly announced the news to friends and followers on Twitter, including the photos of her mom in the boxing gloves. And not only were her followers elated by the news...

MY MOM BEAT CANCER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (she wanted to punch the bell which is w… https://t.co/s6yyhvuv8e
cam @cambusken

MY MOM BEAT CANCER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (she wanted to punch the bell which is w… https://t.co/s6yyhvuv8e

Reply Retweet Favorite

...but thousands of strangers — over 41,000, to be exact — shared her tweet, and were also overwhelmed with emotion.

@cambusken wow this is always great news to hear, i'm happy for her!!
brittany @brittt__3

@cambusken wow this is always great news to hear, i'm happy for her!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cambusken
Haley @Haleyjauregui96

@cambusken

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were even struck (and entertained) by the other person's expressions in the photos.

Twitter: @cambusken

(The "nurse" is actually Freden's oncologist, Dr. V.)

Freden and Stokes are grateful for all the support they're receiving online. However, Freden said she still has some way to go.

"My journey is not complete," Freden explained. "I still face a total hysterectomy to rid my body of the main source of female hormones as well as breast reconstruction and 5-10 years of an anti-estrogen pill.""But I can say 'YES, I AM CANCER FREE' as of today!"
Cameron Stokes

"My journey is not complete," Freden explained. "I still face a total hysterectomy to rid my body of the main source of female hormones as well as breast reconstruction and 5-10 years of an anti-estrogen pill."

"But I can say 'YES, I AM CANCER FREE' as of today!"

"My case is not unique nor rare," Freden added. She just hopes it will bring even more awareness to women about the importance of early self-detection.

"Become familiar with your breast tissue," she advised. "Your breast tissue is lumpy and bumpy and you may not know exactly what you are feeling, but you will know if something is new or different if you perform regular self breast exams."
Wendy Freden

"Become familiar with your breast tissue," she advised. "Your breast tissue is lumpy and bumpy and you may not know exactly what you are feeling, but you will know if something is new or different if you perform regular self breast exams."

Freden said her job had always allowed her to educate and empathize with patients. But having now undergone cancer herself, she has a renewed understanding of strength and advocacy.

"As a Physician Assistant, I am in a position to help women educate themselves and to be their own advocate. As a woman, I can lend a personal understanding of their concerns. As a breast cancer survivor, I can understand their fear, anxiety and emotions."
Wendy Freden

"As a Physician Assistant, I am in a position to help women educate themselves and to be their own advocate. As a woman, I can lend a personal understanding of their concerns. As a breast cancer survivor, I can understand their fear, anxiety and emotions."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

