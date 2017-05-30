This Low Income Dad Returned $1200 Mistakenly Sent To Him And People Are Now Donating To Him

It was important to Gerrell for people to know "a low income black man from Tacoma with a 5-year-old daughter" returned the money. He hopes this can help "reverse stereotypes."

His mother died in December, and according to his older brother, Mario Small, it has hit McAllister especially hard. He told BuzzFeed News he's been healing from the loss — but he's mostly focused on caring for his daughter.

Trusler told BuzzFeed News her dad wanted to send her money as a 30th birthday gift to help her recoup the cost of a new couch she recently purchased. So on Thursday morning, he sent Trusler $1,200 via PayPal using her phone number. However, her father had accidentally sent the amount to her old phone number. That old number now belongs to McAllister in Tacoma.

McAllister said he woke up to find an email from PayPal saying he'd received $1,200. "It said 'You’ve got money!' so I’m thinking 'You’ve got jokes!'" he laughed. But he said once he realized it was a real PayPal payment he started "freaking out." "I immediately woke up," he added. "I didn’t know where it was from."

McAllister said he'd previously received a mistake payment a month ago for $55 — which he also sent back — but this time he realized they were coming from the same last name. "Returning the money was instinctive because of the values my mom instilled in me," he said. "I’m trying to be the best person and provide the best example for my daughter." Trusler said her dad was surprised to see the payments returned so quickly, so he asked his daughter to send McAllister a thank you note.

After Trusler thanked McAllister for returning the large sum of money, he responded by asking her to make sure she let her friends and family know the gesture came from "a low income black man from Tacoma with a 5-year-old daughter." The message read: You're so very welcome! But if you could tell your family and friends that a low income 28 year old Black man from Tacoma with a 5 year old daughter returned your money, I would find that helpful in improving race relations while reaffirming the dope ass culture we as Western Washingtonians have worked so hard to cultivate. And that, in turn, would help me to stop kicking myself in the ass for remaining morally sound through the tough times my family and I are experiencing at the moment, lol. In short, share the story, spread the love. Thank you.

"Tacoma has a reputation of being lower class and untrustworthy," McAllister explained. "We call it the 'Tacoma grit,' but we’re not bad people." "It was important to me to use this as an example to reverse some of those stereotypes, whether racial stereotypes or about young people. Hopefully, people can learn from it."

"Oh my God,” McAllister responded to the coincidence. He fell silent for a moment. "I’m kind of at a lost for words, kind of feeling emotional," he said eventually. Trusler thought these shared experiences prove just "how connected communities can be."

"For what I’ve taken from this, it’s been a major part of the healing process for me," he added.