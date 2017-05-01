Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Promptly Responded With "Dear Black People" After "Dear White People" Was Dubbed A Double Standard

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry for undermining your experiences with my racial privilege."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The series adaptation of the movie Dear White People just dropped 10 episodes to Netflix. Many people are celebrating the show for tackling tough racial discourse, but others are criticizing the project as "anti-white."

Can you imagine the outrage if there was a show called
Brandon Groeny @brandongroeny

Can you imagine the outrage if there was a show called "Dear Black People?" Cities would burn. This anti-white rhet… https://t.co/J21uin4VmB

Reply Retweet Favorite

These people claimed the show is an example of a double standard. The most common rhetoric was that a production titled "Dear Black People" would cause an uproar, and not celebration.

A new show called
Nikki @nikkkkimouse

A new show called "dear white people" can you even fucking imagine the uproar if there was a show called "dear black people" how fking gross

Reply Retweet Favorite
@biselinakyle Well no shit jackass. Imagine the outrage if there was a netflix show called
Adam Taurus @AdamTuarus

@biselinakyle Well no shit jackass. Imagine the outrage if there was a netflix show called "Dear Black People"

Reply Retweet Favorite

So when 21-year-old Reginald McGee saw one of these tweets on his timeline on Sunday, he actually thought about a potential TV series called "Dear Black People."

McGee, from Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News he saw the tweet from a user named @DatDudeMP quoted on his timeline from someone he follows. He doesn't know @DatDudeMP personally, but he said after he responded to his tweet, the user set all of his tweets private. BuzzFeed News has reached out to @DatDudeMP.
Reginald McGee

McGee, from Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News he saw the tweet from a user named @DatDudeMP quoted on his timeline from someone he follows.

He doesn't know @DatDudeMP personally, but he said after he responded to his tweet, the user set all of his tweets private.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @DatDudeMP.

So McGee screenshotted the tweet that asked people to "imagine if there was a show called 'Dear Black People.'" "Dear Black People... I'm sorry for our history of oppression and genocide," McGee wrote back.

reggie @1942bs

"Dear Black People... I'm sorry for our history of oppression and genocide."

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My initial response [to the tweet] was 'I know he hasn't seen the show' because they do include a 'Dear Black People' part," McGee explained.

"I was trying to help them understand how the history of this country shaped racism to only go one way and that the 'double standard' lacks historical context," he added.

His tweet has already been retweeted over 20,000 times.

His tweet has also inspired others to "imagine" this supposed show. And the themes it would potentially explore.

Love Jones 👁 @Imanichantelll

"Dear Black People, I'm sorry for shutting you up and minimizing your racial experiences to simply an overreaction" https://t.co/ADZGaO6Bg1

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Dear Black People, I'm sorry for shutting you up and minimizing your racial experiences to simply an overreaction."

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry that you get shamed for your culture while white people everywhere appropriate it and make it a trend."

kat @lilsunshinebabe

"Dear Black People...i'm sorry that you get shamed for your culture while white ppl everywhere appropriate it & mak… https://t.co/WtUHs20fto

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry your skin color makes me see you as a threat."

ophelie(a). @ophmaurice

"Dear Black People...I'm sorry your skin color makes me see you as a threat." https://t.co/cgSgY49lsk

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sheila Loftin, 22, told BuzzFeed News she thought the "double standard" critique was an effort to "invalidate" her experiences, and so many others.

Ororo Munroe @sheilae__

"Dear Black people,sorry for the systemic oppression we caused barring you from equal education, housing, led you i… https://t.co/pQc6KZHIls

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I wanted to convey that the reason we need a Dear White People show is because white people don't understand our perspectives and experiences as black Americans," Loftin said.

Sheila Loftin

The "Dear Black People" responses has even reached 18-year-old Renata da Silva Madaleno in São Paulo.

renata @szashad

"dear black people... i'm sorry for undermining your experiences with my racial privilege" https://t.co/2Ib55HvYCu

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The idea of a Dear Black People show is just ridiculous," she said. "We have been silenced in all platforms imaginable for years and when we try to speak our minds, white people keep trying to make us feel bad."

"The media has always been 'Dear Black People,'" McGee added. "'Dear Black People, speak correct English,' 'Dear Black People, stop being thugs and go to school,' 'Dear Black People, get off government assistance and get a job.'”

@1942bs dear black people im sorry there's so many racists in these replies
syd @hometownsyd

@1942bs dear black people im sorry there's so many racists in these replies

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The people that believe in those 'double standards' needs to watch Dear White People," he concluded.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With USNews