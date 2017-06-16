According to Charissa, after they had matched on Tinder near the Jacksonville area three years ago, their flirty texts soon turned sincere.

"He told me he deleted his Tinder profile. He was trying to convince me he's interested in me and he will do anything to prove it," Charissa said. "It felt like he wanted something serious. He was telling me, 'you should fly to New York and you can stay with me.'" ("Nathan" had told them he had a home in New York, although many of them aren't entirely sure where he's based).

Justinne matched with "Nathan" on Tinder in 2015, but they actually met each other in real life and began a serious relationship soon after. "He was the perfect boyfriend," Justinne said, recounting countless romantic gestures and times spent together.

"He also invited me to NYC with him for two weeks," she added.