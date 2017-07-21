Lululemon Tried To Inspire People To Do More "Happy" Things And It Backfired

In an attempt to engage with and inspire people online, the athleisure brand Lululemon tweeted this week: "What makes you happy? Do more of that."
At first, its committed customers responded in full earnest and support.
What makes you happy? "Happiness," according to one person.
Lululemon loved it. A celebration circle of happy customers and happy products. Branding 101.
But then, folks started to get a little more honest. "Buying clothes from Lulu makes me happy but seeing the price makes me and my bank account cry," someone responded.
To appease this customer's quandary, the company asked if their heart or their bank account "won." The customer replied, "Definitely my bank account."
People are now using the "what makes you happy" tweet to vent about how overpriced they believe the company's leggings, among its other pieces of athletic gear, are.
And throwing their "do more of that" inspiration back at them.
Pretty soon, they were just straight-up trolling.
And sarcastically pointing out that not all things or habits that bring you happiness are ones you should be encouraged to "do more of."
"Spending $15 on leggings at TJ Maxx instead of $100." Wow. Happiness. Inspo. Zen. Namaste.
