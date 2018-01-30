 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Model's Mom Simply And Adorably Does Not Understand Her Son's "Art" On Social Media

Gawwwwwwddddddd, maahhhhhhhmmmmmmmmm.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 22-year-old Adekunle Jelugbo and his mom, Mary Jelugbo, who lives in Corona, California. Adekunle is currently a full-time student at San Jose State University and occasionally models on the side.

Adekunle Jelugbo

Adekunle's friends will often help him style and conceive of a unique concept for a photo or a shoot that he'll then share on Instagram.

He sends some of the photos to his biggest fan, his mom."I’ll send [mom] some of the shots that I’m excited about," he said.
instagram.com

He sends some of the photos to his biggest fan, his mom.

"I’ll send [mom] some of the shots that I’m excited about," he said.

Advertisement

Last week, he and a friend captured a photo of Adekunle with his hand shadowed on his face "during golden hour" of sunlight on campus. He was especially proud of this one, so he texted the photo to his mom.

instagram.com

Mary liked the photo, of course. However, she was confused, and suggested the novel idea of her son taking another photo without the shadow blocking his facial features. "Mom this is art," Adekunle responded.

"Dammit mom," he joked. He told BuzzFeed News that not only did he not get a response, Mary left him on read."I think she’d rather see me be less outlandish with my modeling," he added, laughing.
Adekunle Jelugbo

"Dammit mom," he joked. He told BuzzFeed News that not only did he not get a response, Mary left him on read.

"I think she’d rather see me be less outlandish with my modeling," he added, laughing.

Adekunle said his mom is very supportive of everything he does, but simply does not get everything he does. For one, she doesn't understand the concept of a "crop top hoodie," he explained.

Adekunle Jelugbo

(TBH I'm with you on this one, Mary. All the cold air will come right up in there! What's the point! 😋)

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Mary for her feedback on a myriad of other "art" on social media.
Adekunle Jelugbo

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Mary for her feedback on a myriad of other "art" on social media.

But Adekunle said Mary is learning, and slowly picking up on a new era of photos and self-expression on social media. He added, "she’s more understanding than anything and just wants to see me shine in the best light," — figuratively and literally, we presume.

Adekunle Jelugbo

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement