Some Penguins Found A Camera, Tried To Take A Selfie, And It'll Be The Best 30 Seconds Of Your Life

People thought the 30-second clip looked just like an intro to a new animated Disney movie.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Eddie Gault is researcher with the Australian Antarctic Division in Antarctica. Recently, he was working when he plopped his camera down on some ice. Two curious emperor penguins quickly waddled over to it.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The two penguins caught themselves on film. The footage Gault and Australian Antarctic Division researchers discovered afterward is both darling and hilarious.

Eddie Gault/Australian Antarctic Division

Whaaaaaa?

Eddie Gault/Australian Antarctic Division
Eddie Gault/Australian Antarctic Division

@AusAntarctic I feel like I’m watching a Disney introduction 😂
Amir @AC_FoodSwag

@AusAntarctic I feel like I’m watching a Disney introduction 😂

Or a ’90s hip-hop album cover.

@AusAntarctic
a homemade coconut @beardfear

@AusAntarctic

Or just my grandparents relearning how to FaceTime me every time.

Eddie Gault/Australian Antarctic Division

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

