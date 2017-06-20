Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Gay Couple Re-Created Their March Photos 24 Years Later And It Has People Emotional

"This is so necessary. For young gays to see old gays happy, in love, and proud."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Nick Cardello, 54, and Kurt English, 52, met each other in 1992 and have been together for exactly 25 years. They're now married and living in Tampa, Florida.

Nick Cardello

Cardello and English's 25th anniversary was significant for many obvious reasons, and one way the couple decided to celebrate was attending The Equality March in Washington DC last weekend.

Cardello told BuzzFeed News in the days leading up to the march, he started sharing "more affectionate" photos of the two on Facebook, including this throwback photo of him kissing English from when they attended the March on Washington in 1993. This particular photo was significant to Cardello for personal reasons, he said. "[It] was a kind of second coming-out for us."

"Most of [the photos] have been kind of generic — a lot of people get kind of sensitive to seeing images of gay men kissing, so I've always resisted posting them on social media," Cardello explained. This year, however, he decided it was "important for people to see that image." "It's who we are."
Nick Cardello

"Most of [the photos] have been kind of generic — a lot of people get kind of sensitive to seeing images of gay men kissing, so I've always resisted posting them on social media," Cardello explained.

This year, however, he decided it was "important for people to see that image."

"It's who we are."

And, last week, while they were in DC again, the couple decided to re-create that kissing photo 24 years later in the exact same location on the National Mall.

Nick Cardello

Cardello said he shared the photos to his social media soon after, as it was simply a sweet moment for their relationship.

But he had no idea the significance and impact the photos would also have for hundreds of thousands of strangers online.

Cardello said he and English started getting messages and calls from friends telling them their photos had been re-shared, and gone viral, on almost every social media platform.

zackisontumblr.tumblr.com

This tweet, shared with the caption "it's just a phase", has already been retweeted more than 150,000 times.

”it's just a phase”
mh @tagyourheathen

”it's just a phase”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cardello said at first they were genuinely shocked and "amused" to witness their everyday lives being celebrated this way.

@tagyourheathen @AlohaKirstie GOD I LOVE THIS.
Rachel Hawkins @ourrachblogs

@tagyourheathen @AlohaKirstie GOD I LOVE THIS.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"But when we started reading the comments and were tuned into what it meant to people...that was really touching," he said.

@tagyourheathen They've been marching for so long they actually witnessed gay marriage being legalized in all states
ً @Durrrah

@tagyourheathen They've been marching for so long they actually witnessed gay marriage being legalized in all states

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cardello and English soon realized their simple re-creation photo meant a lot more to the younger LGBTQ generation on social media today than they realized.

@tagyourheathen @ThomasSanders This is so necessary. For young gays to see old gays happy, in love, and proud. Than… https://t.co/gLOqYjFOsY
Quinn @intelfrog

@tagyourheathen @ThomasSanders This is so necessary. For young gays to see old gays happy, in love, and proud. Than… https://t.co/gLOqYjFOsY

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What's interesting to see from the photos that have gone viral is the comments from the youth," Cardello said. "They don't see many photos of gay couples getting old together."

Iconic. I aspire for this long lasting love https://t.co/YNTbczvhuG
Alluring Ivy🌿 @Drebae_

Iconic. I aspire for this long lasting love https://t.co/YNTbczvhuG

Reply Retweet Favorite

"They're tagging their significant others, saying 'this could be us'. That was really cute," he added.

Relationship goals AF https://t.co/mZ8ttCwhzH
Bruise Knees @Bandizzo

Relationship goals AF https://t.co/mZ8ttCwhzH

Reply Retweet Favorite

He further explained that most of his gay friends have been in relationships as long as they have ("30, 40 years, or longer"), so "it's nothing special, but for some people who are still learning to love, it's encouraging to them."

@tagyourheathen @KyleKulinski They lasted longer than most straight people's marriages.
Sean Hastings @4_hastings

@tagyourheathen @KyleKulinski They lasted longer than most straight people's marriages.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm not crying, you're crying. https://t.co/4Vnts8gFLh
Seth Lyon @Lamelion

I'm not crying, you're crying. https://t.co/4Vnts8gFLh

Reply Retweet Favorite
I know a lot of y'all are homophobic on here but like it or not, this shit beautiful dawg. They dead grew old toget… https://t.co/9R4v4eQxQJ
Jay$auce @valentinosaucee

I know a lot of y'all are homophobic on here but like it or not, this shit beautiful dawg. They dead grew old toget… https://t.co/9R4v4eQxQJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Their photos have even inspired some candid conversations and admissions about homophobia from some.

@tagyourheathen I used to be intensely homophobic, then I grew up and realized love is love. I'm not homosexual, bu… https://t.co/GNXRlCkoGU
Mike Something @SlaveToBoredom

@tagyourheathen I used to be intensely homophobic, then I grew up and realized love is love. I'm not homosexual, bu… https://t.co/GNXRlCkoGU

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Cardello is understanding. "People need time to adjust," he told BuzzFeed News. "I needed time to feel comfortable posting those photos, and people needed time to see them."

@1Sale7 @tagyourheathen I have the right to post gay love as much as you have the right to post pointless hate.
Mikey @mikeythedem

@1Sale7 @tagyourheathen I have the right to post gay love as much as you have the right to post pointless hate.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I don't take it personally," he expounded. "The key point is that people need to come out."

"Being more public, it becomes not such a big deal. My concern is with LGBTQ suicide rates. If they can't relate to people, they feel isolated. It's important for these images to be out there."
Nick Cardello

"Being more public, it becomes not such a big deal. My concern is with LGBTQ suicide rates. If they can't relate to people, they feel isolated. It's important for these images to be out there."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews