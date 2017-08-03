Please don't let it be about Tom! I'm sorry, guys. It's about Tom. RHONY's Luann and Tom D'Agostino are divorcing after just eight months of marriage.
The Bravolebrity herself confirmed news of the split on Twitter on Thursday, adding that they still "care for each other very much."
And the immediate reaction from folks was total and utter shock.
OK, well not really.
However, even though most fans and followers of the Housewives franchise were well aware of the seemingly glaring issues in the couple's relationship, no one anticipated a divorce to come so soon, and so suddenly.
People reached out to their loved ones in these times of bereavement.
And a lot of folks came to Lu's defense: For one, well, eight months is not a Notebook marriage. But it is a marriage that outlasted the Kardashian–Humphries one. And our nation's former director of communications' entire career.
And the news also means that Single Luann will make a return onscreen.
Because there is much more ahead for the (no longer, but always in our hearts) Countess.
Triste c'est la vie :(
