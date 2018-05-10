The new policy was reportedly instituted after a parent of a student who did not make the cut had complained about their "selection process."

Hanover Park High School in East Hanover decided to suspend its scoring system for cheerleading try-outs and allow anyone in 11th and 12th grades to automatically make the higher-level team. Underclassmen will be put on a lower-level team.

They're also condensing three competency-level cheer teams into two — now based only on a student's grade level.

The teams had previously been selected based on skill after a rigorous cheerleading audition where students were scored on things like tumbling and choreography.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Hanover High School superintendent Carol Grossi said these changes were made after a "discrepancy was reported concerning the selection of the three varsity cheerleading squads."

Several students told CBS2 it was a parent of a student who was placed on a lower-level squad who had made the complaint and reported the "discrepancy" to the school.