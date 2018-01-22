 back to top
People From Philadelphia Are Acting Completely Civilized And Chill Heading Into The Super Bowl

Narrator: It was complete anarchy.

Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you haven't heard yet, the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday secured their place in the Super Bowl. Crowds of fans in Philly took to the streets in courteous cheers and dignified celebration, then they all bid their farewells and went home...

This is the view from Chopper 6 as #Eagles fans celebrate at Frankford and Cottman. LIVE: https://t.co/oVqn0mTKTN
Action News on 6abc @6abc

...is what this write-up would say if we weren't talking about superfans. In Philadelphia, of all places.

Not only were people crazed and rambunctious through the night, it was a dude-fest of complete lawlessness.

Is there anything more Philly??? #FlyEaglesFly
Samuel Natalini @BlueWaffleIron

For one, a fan drove their dune buggy (?) up Philly's famed Rocky steps.

Eagles fans driving a dune buggy up the Rocky steps SMH
NOT_SCTop10 @NOTSCTop10PIays

Someone immediately lit a Tom Brady jersey on fire. (They are playing the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl).

The people of Philadelphia are very skilled arsonists
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

And this man, who tried to run alongside a subway car of other crazed fans, and slammed into a pole.

Eagles fans are headed to the Super Bowl and hopefully they don’t do anything stup...never mind.
Someone's An Idiot @SomeonesAnIdiot

In fact, the city of Philadelphia was so nervous about how citizens would react to the results of the game, they preemptively greased light polls with Crisco to prevent anyone from climbing them.

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans… https://t.co/iRlMQ2V9Ku
FOX 9 Sports @Fox9Sports

(The police even jokingly warned fans on Twitter.)

Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles!… https://t.co/7kCWs3h9pl
Philadelphia Police @PhillyPolice

But did it work? Did it stop anyone? No, silly. Of course not!

Eagles fans battling the #CriscoCops like:
Matt Mastrogiovanni @ThreeSixMastro

People filmed and cheered each other on to climb the Crisco-greased light polls. "Fuck that grease! Fuck that grease!" they jeered.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jcamp616

"Philly enjoyed two victories last night — against the Vikings, and against vegetable oil."

Philly enjoyed two victories last night—against the Vikings, and against vegetable oil. #CriscoCops
Domenic Casciato @CasciatoToad

The image of an American hero, apparently:

The grease didn’t work.
Matt Gelb @MattGelb

There was, however, at least one civilized fan that took the streets on Sunday night.

This very good @Eagles fan is an excellent wide retriever. 14/10 would bring to Minneapolis. CC: @dog_rates
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

