Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Will Ferrell Ended A Hilarious Commencement Address By Singing "I Will Always Love You"

Wow, he lowkey can sing??

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The University of Southern California invited Will Ferrell to speak at the class of 2017 graduation ceremony on Friday — and it went exactly how you'd imagine Will Ferrell giving a collegiate commencement speech would go.

The comedian, who is a USC alum, received an honorary doctorate before launching into the main speech of the ceremony. Ferrell thanked the university for the prestigious honor: 'I’ve already instructed my wife and children that, from this point on, they have to address me as Dr. Ferrell.”
Richard Vogel / AP

The comedian, who is a USC alum, received an honorary doctorate before launching into the main speech of the ceremony.

Ferrell thanked the university for the prestigious honor: "I’ve already instructed my wife and children that, from this point on, they have to address me as Dr. Ferrell.”

He was both inspiring and ridiculous throughout. "All of you excelled in various courses of study," he said. "All of you, except for four students, and you know exactly who you are.”

Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters

Ferrell reminded the large student body and their parents that this is not the first speech he's given at a distinguished school: "The institutions I have spoke at previously include Bryman School of Nursing, DeVry Technical School, Debby Dootson School of Trucking, University of Phoenix, Hollywood DJ Academy...and Trump University."

'I'm still waiting to get paid from Trump University,' he added. 'In fact, it turns out I owe Trump University money for the honor to speak at Trump University.'
Richard Vogel / AP

"I'm still waiting to get paid from Trump University," he added. "In fact, it turns out I owe Trump University money for the honor to speak at Trump University."

He then talked about his early years in comedy, and being called unfunny and an "annoying" newcomer when he started on SNL.

'After my first show [on SNL], one review referred to me as ‘the most annoying newcomer of the new cast,' he said. 'Someone showed this to me and I promptly put it on the wall of my office, reminding myself that, to some people, I will be annoying. Some people will not think I’m funny. And that’s OK.”
Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters

"After my first show [on SNL], one review referred to me as ‘the most annoying newcomer of the new cast," he said. "Someone showed this to me and I promptly put it on the wall of my office, reminding myself that, to some people, I will be annoying. Some people will not think I’m funny. And that’s OK.”

Well, USC President Max Nikias found Ferrell a hoot during his speech — so there's that.

Richard Vogel / AP

But Ferrell was earnest during his address, too. "Enjoy the process of your search without succumbing to the pressure of results," he told the students. "Trust your gut. Keep throwing darts at the dartboard. Don’t listen to the critics and you will figure it out.”

Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters

He ended his speech by singing "I Will Always Love You" sensually, and it was, wow, a real tear-in-my-eye moment.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

So inspiring. (In all realness, though, that was NOT a bad rendition.)

@kayangrum @USC Get it, Will Farrell!!! You sang that!!! 😂😂😂
Sadia Arnold #Resist @SadiaArnold

@kayangrum @USC Get it, Will Farrell!!! You sang that!!! 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kayangrum @baileyheree why was that actually beautiful and on key and pitch
Kathryn Taylor @imkathryntaylor

@kayangrum @baileyheree why was that actually beautiful and on key and pitch

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lowkey hit it https://t.co/nLn9OVsVjT
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

Lowkey hit it https://t.co/nLn9OVsVjT

Reply Retweet Favorite

You can watch Will Ferrell's entire commencement speech below:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews