It Took This Teen's Parents More Than 9 Months To Realize He Framed A Pic Of Guy Fieri On Their Mantle

Parents: If you did not already know, a popular thing that Young People of the World Wide Web like to do is replace your sentimental photos around the house with less-than-sentimental photos.
And place bets on how long it will take you to notice. Yes, they are trolling you in your own home.
In January, 18-year-old Kyle Roberts did the same. He told BuzzFeed News he was inspired after he noticed an empty picture frame sitting on a mantle, so he quietly inserted a photo of Guy Fieri holding a hot dog in it.
But as time went on, Roberts was struck and amused by how unaware his parents were to the photo. After four months, in late May, he updated his followers that his parents "still haven't noticed."
"The office room is used quite often, so I knew that somebody would see the photo eventually," Roberts said. Still, in September, now eight months in, his parents "still have no idea."
But on Monday — nine months and 14 days later — Roberts said he overheard his dad asking his mom about "a picture in the back room.” He asked her if she was the one who framed a photo of Guy Fieri holding a hot dog.
He then updated Twitter and his tweet went massively viral. It's already been reshared more than 94,000 times.
Mostly because it's inspired a whole new wrath and group of children to attempt the same thing.
And inspired more advanced levels of trolling.
Roberts has since removed the photo of Guy Fieri from the frame. His dad still finds it hilarious. His mom is still confused as ever.
PSA (Parent Service Announcement): I'd probably do a casual sweep around the house. Y'know, just in case.
