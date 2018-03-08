A 17-year-old's simple, earnest tweet to help empower her father's new hobby has given her family an additional source of income equal to his disability checks.

Christopher has since been dealing with spinal cord nerve damage that resulted in five bulging discs and five herniated discs. His only income has been a social security check he receives once a month. Christopher told BuzzFeed News it's often difficult for him to physically move around day to day, but he's been disciplined enough to keep himself busy with various tasks around the house "to stay busy." His oldest daughter, 17-year-old Alexis, said the injury has been tough on her father and the whole family. "We’ve been super tight on money lately," she said.

One day, he saw a carving of a sports logo and thought, "I could do that." "So I made a carving," he said. Christopher's friends and family noticed them and offered to buy some from him. He sold a few and made just enough in a month for gas money. He said each carving takes roughly nine hours from conception to finish, depending on the details of the design, planning, and sketching. He also designs his pieces to change the sports logos slightly to not infringe on any copyright restrictions.

"I told my daughter to put it on Instagram and see who wants it and give it to them," he said. "I figured, what could it hurt?" Alexis said. Besides Instagram, she also remembered seeing a popular formatted tweet in which people promote and push other people's products by asking for "a simple RT."

So in late February, Alexis tweeted using that format. She told her followers she was not only selling her dad's remaining creations, but that her dad could personalize creations for anyone. Alexis's tweet went insanely viral. so my dad is disabled and is trying to make a little extra money because he makes so little. He makes wood carvings i’m his free time, and he can make them any size, for anything (not just team logos). Even if you don’t like them a RT will help spread the word. https://t.co/s6EitTcyiX

It's now been retweeted more than 212,000 times. "None of this was planned...it was an accident," Christopher said, chuckling.

At the time we spoke in late February, Christopher said there were at least 20 customers seriously inquiring about purchasing a customized carving. There were more than 800 unread emails sitting in their inbox. Alexis was overjoyed but overwhelmed. She immediately thought to make a separate email for these inquiries. She then started a spreadsheet to keep track and tally of what each customer wanted. The two then quickly decided on rough price points for each customized design. When Christopher took Alexis and his 16-year-old son out to lunch, Alexis was still fielding email requests. "Oh crap, two more people paid!" she exclaimed.

"We're trying to set up a system," he said. The family is even using a large dry-erase board to have a more organized workflow and oversight of their "small family business." Christopher is trying to take the requests at his own pace, with his injury. But he's also motivated to do as much as he can. "I have a couple friends of mine who reached out and said, "'Hey, if you need any help,'" he added. Alexis says her high school teachers have even noticed her viral tweet and have asked her about how they could get involved or be a customer.

"I don't know if it works for everybody," he said of his accidental small business. "If the niche is out there, it could be very effective." "I would say I’m not gonna get rich from it — I won’t become a millionaire. I'm probably not buying a Rolls Royce. But I'm pretty happy. I might have money to go out to dinner every weekend. Is my car going to be empty of gas? Probably not. Am I gonna be watching a football game and have something extra for celery? Probably." He said the money is secondary to a "tough" life with disabilities. "Everyone pulls away from you. You are aching, you can’t stay standing…you don't want to go crazy," he said.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

