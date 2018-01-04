 back to top
Logan Paul Fans Have No Idea How To Feel About Logan Paul

"We love you Logan" ... "No we don't." "We forgive you Logan" ... "No we don't."

Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Over the last few days, YouTuber Logan Paul and his highly controversial suicide video have caused the masses to call for his account to be banned and pressure YouTube to take responsibility. Parents are also scrambling to try to regulate their children's viewing habits.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

However, it's unclear is how his staunch and loyal young fans are dealing with the controversy. Paul has addressed them in a series of tweets over the last few days, most recently updating them that he will not be regularly vlogging for the time being.

taking time to reflect no vlog for now see you soon
Logan Paul @LoganPaul

taking time to reflect no vlog for now see you soon

And judging from the very lengthy, exhaustive comment sections, the responses have been a mess of a mixed bag.

Twitter: @LoganPaul

With very polarizing statements. "You did the right thing logan" ... "He really didn't."

Twitter: @LoganPaul

"We love you Logan" ... "No we don't."

Twitter: @LoganPaul

Hive-minded fans are actually arguing about how they collectively feel in the comment section of his tweets. Do we support you?

Twitter: @LoganPaul

Should he "just delete" his account? Will everything be OK?

Twitter: @LoganPaul
Do we forgive you, Logan?

Twitter: @LoganPaul

Who's still in the "Logang"? Does the "Logang" exist anymore?

Twitter: @LoganPaul

The discussion is an endless game of ping pong.

Twitter: @LoganPaul

People (non-fans) are taking notice, and are both alarmed and amused by the "debates."

logan paul’s fans in the middle of a super complicated philosophical debate
k e i t h 🐤🥔 @KeetPotato

logan paul’s fans in the middle of a super complicated philosophical debate

The comment section on @LoganPaul 's apology tweet is hilarious #loganpaul #loganpaulisoverparty
Ash Kruger @ashkruger17

The comment section on @LoganPaul 's apology tweet is hilarious #loganpaul #loganpaulisoverparty

In fact, the comment section has made people even more aware and weary of the entire YouTube phenomenon.

logan paul's comment section made me decide that my children will not use the internet until they're 24 or maybe i… https://t.co/i4uxhVVK2J
shannondorf @shannondorf_

logan paul's comment section made me decide that my children will not use the internet until they're 24 or maybe i… https://t.co/i4uxhVVK2J

reading the comment section on the logan paul "sorry" video made me realise, we need to burn all the kids.. it's to… https://t.co/rnAf6Fg030
Lord INB 🚮 @ImNotBonkersAlt

reading the comment section on the logan paul "sorry" video made me realise, we need to burn all the kids.. it's to… https://t.co/rnAf6Fg030

Until then, or the "Logang", the jury is unfortunately still out.

Twitter: @LoganPaul

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

