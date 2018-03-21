A Woman Mysteriously Heard Her Late Sister’s Name In The Popular Song “Hello”…Saying Hello To Her

Kristal Michaela Silva, 22, recently moved back to Phoenix to be closer to her parents. She had moved with her family to Texas previously, where her sister, Kristie Michelle Silva, tragically died due to kidney failure.

"She loved to dance and she loved music just as much as she loved her pistachios and Coca-Cola," Kristal added of her late sister. "She knew how to make anyone and everyone smile."

Kristie was also 22 when she died. Kristal told BuzzFeed News her sister was on dialysis for her chronic kidney-related issues and she would often care for her growing up. "She called me her little nurse. She was my best friend," she said.

On Monday, Kristal said she was on her way to the gym when she passed the hospital where Kristie was cared for, and she was overcome with emotion. She shared this Facebook status about how "painful" it was to revisit their old places and memories. "I broke down crying," she added.

Mysteriously, on her way back from the gym, passing the same hospital, Kristal heard the popular 2010 synthpop hit "Hello" on the local radio. However, one of the chorus lines sounded...different. Or, perhaps, altered.

"My first reaction to the song was, What are they saying? That isn’t how the song goes...so I turned it up and on the second chorus I listened closely," she recalled.

"It sounded like 'Krispy' or something so I thought maybe it’s an ad..."