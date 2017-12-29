Here's What Happened To Young Couples Whose Relationships Went Viral In 2017

Some relationships lasted, others ended. Everyone got a free trip from MTV to NYC (JK — but actually).

BuzzFeed News checked back in with a few couples (and exes) who opened up their relationships to the public this year — and got some fans and critics in the process. We asked them to give us a quick relationship status update, and to reflect on what the bizarre and unique experience of a flash of internet fame was like on them and their bond. Here's what some of them had to say, and where they are today.

In April, people rooted for a couple to get back together after the husband, Frankie, continued to send their dog, Apollo, gifts and cards on his birthday two years after separating from his wife, Rebecca. My ex and I split up two years ago and he still sends our dog, Apollo, a birthday card and gift card to petco on hi… https://t.co/xUZKM9p44e Rebecca and Frankie told BuzzFeed News they were high school sweethearts, but after getting married, things got "rocky." The two decided to separate. Frankie moved out and Rebecca had custody of their dog Apollo. But even after two years apart, Frankie sent their dog a birthday card and gift card to Petco with a long, heartfelt message. "Continue to be there for her like you were for me," Frankie wrote in the card addressed to Apollo. Rebecca then shared the gesture on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. And sent many people welling up with emotion.

Tragically, a month after the whirlwind of the viral moment subsided, Rebecca's cousin died by suicide. She told BuzzFeed News she knew Frankie was meant to reenter her life, and that he was an "angel" to her during the painful grieving process. "Frankie never left my side ... To this day, I tell my family that I believe he came back into my life at a time where I was going to need him more than ever. The way he took care of me and my family during something so tragic spoke volumes." Apollo is also elated to have his dad back in their home. The two have been inseparable since, she added. "We shared some tears about our time lost, the pain we went through, the lessons learned and then rejoiced in the fact that our story wasn’t over yet." Share On email Share On email

Yip and Huynh are still together today, but they told BuzzFeed News they weren't "official" at the time their private moment was shared. That quickly changed...or, er, was quickly forced to change. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @yipnotiq "The funny thing is, we were not 'officially' labeled as 'boyfriend/girlfriend' when we went viral. We had just started dating and we joked about being more low-key/private on social media regarding our relationship. That clearly didn’t work out," Yip said, laughing. "I can't think of anything more surprising than being known as the dude who feeds his girlfriend chicken nuggets," Huynh joked. Yip said she "feels like the luckiest girl in the world" to be with someone that others have deemed a relationship standard or "goal," but she advises everyone to define what that is for each unique relationship. "Everybody is different," she said.

The couple is still dating today. Pentón said shortly after their story was published, she received calls from local and international media outlets. MTV even flew them out to New York City for a photo shoot. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gabitomartinez93 "The experience was hectic," she said. "We were also going to be interviewed at the most popular local TV program [in Puerto Rico] but as you probably know, two hurricanes struck Puerto Rico so that didn’t happen." "Gabito being named the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ on the internet affected our relationship positively by making him live up to his title," she joked.

A few months ago, college student Jake Moreno became well-known on Twitter for asking his professor to help him draft a text message to a girl named Hannah he wanted to take out on a date. yooo i have about 0 skills when it comes to texting girls so i legit asked my english professor to help me draft a… https://t.co/T5yRT8E2lN "Jacob approached me after class wondering if the triangle and Aristotelian Rhetoric could be used to ask a woman on a date and I was intrigued, thus my help," Shannon Atkinson, a philosophy of religion professor, told BuzzFeed News. Spoiler alert: Moreno drafted up a text asking Hannah out, and Hannah agreed to a date. Moreno's efforts made many folks laugh, but it also made an earnest impression on a lot of people. Many were invested in the potential love story between the two.

If there were an antithesis of "goals," social media decided Joe O'Brien and Natalia Kaiser were it in July. The teens gained infamy after they joked about being homeowners at a young age. A lot of people did not take it as a joke. We just bought our first house at the age of 17&16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁 The couple told BuzzFeed News they posed in front of a relative's house and used the photo to satirize the language homeowners use in social media posts in a tweet. A lot of people on Twitter thought they were serious and called him "attention-seeking," spoiled, and privileged. (A lot of tweets were later deleted.) Kaiser said she was partly amused but also concerned by how vicious some of the responses were. "Of course my parents would never let me move in with my boyfriend at this age and there's no way we could afford an entire house," she said. "It has just gotten so much more attention than I anticipated."

Justinne and Stefanie met each other in person for the first time one night for drinks. "It seemed like we've known each other for so long," Justinne said. "She was so sweet and she even called me her little sister." Charissa of the group chat told BuzzFeed News she was out of the country and was unable to meet up with everyone. But beyond these seven women who all consider each other friends, she's met other women online — some of whom wondered if they were also dating the same Nathan. "I wish I can thank him for bringing us together," Justinne added, laughing.

