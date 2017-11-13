 back to top
This NFL Player Played A Heart-Wrenching Game Just Hours After Losing His Baby

Goodwin fell to his knees in prayer when he made a 83-yard touchdown.

Tanya Chen
Marquise Goodwin, a wide receiver and kick returner for the San Francisco 49ers, had to suit up to play a game against the New York Giants after receiving devastating news on Sunday.

Goodwin ultimately helped the 49ers win their first game of the season with an 83-yard touchdown. But the game was very bittersweet.
Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Goodwin ultimately helped the 49ers win their first game of the season with an 83-yard touchdown.

But the game was very bittersweet.

After the winning game, Goodwin shared that earlier that day he and his wife Morgan received news that their son died "due to some complications" and he was delivered prematurely.

"Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am," Goodwin wrote.

"Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable."

He then shared the touchdown he scored, when he fell to his knees in the end zone and looked up to the sky.

Morgan also broke the tragic news to her friends and followers on Instagram. She gave credit to her husband for playing an emotionally tough game and said they "won’t stop fighting."

"This was truly [...] an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us."

Online, fans and commentators are sharing their support while also recognizing the strength Goodwin showed on Sunday.

Knowing what they know now, re-watching the touchdown is giving a lot of people goosebumps.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the parents and the 49ers.

Goodwin has asked for peoples' prayers during their difficult time.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

