Internet Detectives Went Insane Trying To Figure Out If Trump Photoshopped His Hand

1. On Friday, in a tweet that has since been deleted, the New York Observer’s Dana Schwartz claimed a photo of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama had been photoshopped to enlarge Trump’s left hand.

The photo she referred to is currently hanging in the White House.

Schwartz told BuzzFeed News she found the photos from other tweets, and thought, “his hands looked enormous” in them.

“Like clown-shoes enormous,” she added.

She then used the photo and tweeted with confidence that the POTUS had altered the photo to make his hand appear bigger.