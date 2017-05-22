Sections

People Can't Stop Smiling After This Guy Broke Out In Dance During A Live News Broadcast

"In a world full of crappy news, this is a little ray of sunshine."

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

During a live chopper cam of a car crash on Fox 10 Phoenix last week, one man started breaking out in his finest dance moves as soon as he realized he was live on air.

Fox 10 was covering a non-fatal crash involving three vehicles in Scottsdale, Arizona, when they noticed a man on the roof of a parking garage dancing. So, they zoomed in.The short clip has gone viral, with over 2.5 million views currently.

Facebook: video.php

Fox 10 was covering a non-fatal crash involving three vehicles in Scottsdale, Arizona, when they noticed a man on the roof of a parking garage dancing. So, they zoomed in.

The short clip has gone viral, with over 2.5 million views currently.

The man is 34-year-old Bryan Amann, who works in the building next to the parking garage. He told BuzzFeed News that his coworkers had the livestream on in their office, so he thought it'd be funny to hop over and surprise people at work.

"I'm gonna go over there and pull the joke on the guys in the office," Amann said. When he got to the parking garage, he checked his phone to make sure he was actually in the shot, and proceeded to act a fool — all to make his work friends chuckle. "I'm, like, if I can get in the shot I'm going to bust a move and make them laugh," he added.
Bryan Amann

"I’m gonna go over there and pull the joke on the guys in the office," Amann said.

When he got to the parking garage, he checked his phone to make sure he was actually in the shot, and proceeded to act a fool — all to make his work friends chuckle.

"I’m, like, if I can get in the shot I'm going to bust a move and make them laugh," he added.

But when he ran back to the office, his coworkers had already turned off the stream and completely missed his dancing.

"I was like, ‘did you guys see it?!’ and they were like ‘no, we went back to work,'" Amann said.

However, when he logged back onto Facebook, he realized that Fox 10 not only noticed him, they'd cut and posted his entire break down in a separate video on Facebook.

And people are cracking up.

"In a world full of CRAPPY news, this is a little ray of sunshine," someone wrote.

"It's kind of random but the responses I got are overwhelmingly positive," Amann said. "It's amazing. It's been a really funny experience."

"It's kind of random but the responses I got are overwhelmingly positive," Amann said. "It’s amazing. It’s been a really funny experience."

People are calling his moves "dad moves" and a Reddit thread, that's also gone viral, even called Amann a "dad."

But Amann said that he is not a father to any human children, just two dogs.

Amann said he does understand the "dad" mislabel — it's the "middle-aged white guy in a polo" thing. But he is quite proud of his dance moves. "If you catch me in the club you'll catch some of my moves," he said.
Amann said he does understand the "dad" mislabel — it's the "middle-aged white guy in a polo" thing.

But he is quite proud of his dance moves. "If you catch me in the club you’ll catch some of my moves," he said.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

