A Guy Woke Up On Command To Back Up His Best Friend And People Are Inspired AF

Which is a fairly normal dynamic of their friendship — of any close friendship.

2. Except Lindsay was asleep during the fight. A video taken by a mutual friend showed Lindsay waking up, instantly and on command, when Royster yelled to him, “Hey best friend! Best friend!” Lindsay is seen getting up and getting in formation, even though he admitted to BuzzFeed News he had “no idea what was going on” in that moment.

when you're trained to go for your bestfriend — Iraaaa (@theyscream_nook)

The video, which Lindsay then shared later on his own Twitter, has been retweeted over 70,000 times and even posted to other platforms like Instagram and Tumblr.

“Do I have to wake up my best friend for you?” Royster is heard yelling in the video.

“Wake him up!” the student who was in the argument with Royster then responded.

Lindsay said he had a headache at the time, and was taking a quick nap while this was all going down.

But when he heard him being called on, “I was shook,” he said, laughing.

“I didn’t even know what was going on but I got up for her anyway,” he recalled.

